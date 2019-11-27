Santa, Mrs. Claus in Elgin on Sunday

Santa and Mrs. Claus coming to Elgin

Snow is expected to be on the ground for Santa when he arrives in Elgin on Sunday, Dec. 1.

The Elgin Community Club will once again welcome Santa to the community as part of Kid’s Shopping Day to be held Sunday, Dec. 1.

The day’s activities will get underway, starting at 2 p.m. when children can come to the KC Hall and shop for Mom & Dad and others. There will be affordable gifts for everyone on their lists. Vendors participating include Elgin Pharmacy, Dean’s Market, Jerry’s Feed Service, Elgin Hardware & More, Hometown Station, Elgin Bargain Box, Total Image Salon & Spa and Cordell’s ATV

Santa is scheduled to arrive (transportation provided by the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department) promptly at 4 p.m. Also, it’s possible there could be a surprise visit from Mrs. Claus.

New this year, Santa will light Elgin’s official Christmas tree, signaling the Christmas season. As for meeting Santa, there will be no pre-signups. Parents can sign up their children to meet Santa when they arrive at the KC Hall.

Courtesy of The Elgin Review & the Elgin Community Club, parents will receive a free 4”x 6” color print of their child with Santa.

A soup, sandwich and bars food stand will be provided by the Elgin Community Center. When children pay for their shopping items, they will receive a free food coupon.

At approximately 6 p.m., Santa will lead a parade from the KC Hall east to the EPS gymnasium, then south to the ball fields.