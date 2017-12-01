Santa Claus, Kid’s Shopping Day to be December 6

The red-clad, bearded man who travels the world with reindeer and a sled full of toys is coming to Elgin to see children next week.

Jolly ol’ Saint Nicholas (a.k.a. Santa Claus) will again arrive in Elgin on the first Wednesday of December (Dec. 6) promptly at 6 p.m.

Members of the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department will escort Santa to the Kid’s Shopping & Christmas Fair sponsored annually by the Elgin Community Club.

Kid’s shopping will be from 4 to 8 p.m. that evening, Dean’s Market • Elgin Pharmacy • Avon – Barb Mahnke • Hometown Station • Dollar $tore & More • Total Image Salon & Spa • Avon – Karen Koenig • Central Valley Hardware • Megan Beckman – Mulberry Mae • Elgin Bargain Box • & More!.

Adult shopping will run from 7 to 8 p.m.

Local consultants with holiday good to sell (cash & carry items) will be at the Elgin Community Center. They include Karen Koenig – Avon • Ginni Fangman – County Line Cakes • Beth Miller – DoTerra • John Hruby – Hruby Honey • PJ Jr. Right to Life Bake Sale • Rachel Becker – Mary and Martha • Megan Beckman – Mulberry Mae Boutique • Kathy Dinslage – Pampered Chef • Paige Redding – Redding Saddlery and Tack • Heather Veik – Rodan and Fields • Mary Finkral – Scentsy • Emily Borer – Sewing Creations • Kim Young – Usborne Books • Ben Dvorak & Kyle Funk – KB Woodworking • Ashley Bergman – SeneGence International • Chrissy Starman – NuSkin AP 24 Whitening Toothpaste • Linda Moser – N’Joy • Connie Henn & Teresa Schindler – Recycled, Repurposed Creations.

Women of the Park Center Church will again serve soup, sandwiches and bars from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Chairpersons for the event are Abby Evans and Niki Moore.