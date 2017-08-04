NOTICE
In accordance with Section 19-1102 of the Nebraska State Statutes, the following employee job titles and their current salaries, as of August 1, 2017, corresponding to such titles, are hereby published as follows:
Mayor…………………….………………………………..$150.00/month
Council Members…….……….…………………………..$75.00/month
Mayor & Council……………..……………….$45.00 Special Meetings
City Clerk/Treasurer….……….……………………………$2366.09/mo
City Superintendent……………….……………………………$18.31/hr
Assistant Maintenance…………….…………………………..$16.96/hr
Co-Librarian………………………………………………$565.00/month
Swimming Pool Manager…………..……………………………13.50/hr
Asst. Pool Manager…………… ….. …………………………….9.25/hr
Lifeguards…………………………………………….Starting @.9.00/hr
Seasonal Employees…………………………………Starting @9.00/hr
City of Elgin /s/ Vicki S. Miller City Clerk
PUBLISH: August 2, 2017
ZNEZ
Salaries — City of Elgin
NOTICE