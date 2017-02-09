Rylee Jochum

Jarid and Jody Jochum of Lincoln announce the birth of their daughter, Rylee Jae Jochum.

Rylee arrived at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at Bryan LGH, Lincoln, Neb. She weighed five pounds, eight ounces and measu-red 20 inches in length.

She was welcomed home by very proud twin sisters, Aubrey and Brooklyn, 2 ½ years old.

Grandparents are Dave & Pam Jochum of Elgin and Ted & Carol Pieper of West Point. Great grandparents are Phyllis Murray of Tilden, LaVern Jochum of Neligh and Norbert & Delma Pieper of Lincoln.