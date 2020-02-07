Ruth A. Kerkman, 77 of Petersburg, NE passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, NE, with Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial followed in the parish cemetery. Levander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Ruth Ann Petsche Kerkman, daughter of Leander and Rosella (Werner) Petsche, was born January 21, 1943 in Tilden, NE. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE, attended grade school at St. John Berchman’s School in Raeville, NE. She attended High School at St. John’s Catholic School in Petersburg, graduating in 1961. Following graduation, she worked for neighbors and other families, helping keep house and take care of children.

On July 13, 1964, Ruth married Kenneth W. Kerkman at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE. They made their home in the Petersburg, NE area, where they were blessed with four children: Sandi, Beckie, Lynn and Marty. Ruth was a homemaker, raising their children and helping out around the farm. Later, she worked in environmental services at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, NE for over 20 years, retiring in 2012.

Ruth was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and St. John’s Altar Society. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, spending Tuesday evenings in the summer on the patio with her siblings, going to county fair concerts, and spending time with her family.

Ruth is survived by her husband Ken of Petersburg; four children: Sandi (Tom) Henn of Elgin; Beckie (Marty) Pelster of Ashland, NE; Lynn (Jay) Perry of Oak Hill, VA; Marty Kerkman (Vicki Bloebaum) of LeMars, IA; grandchildren: Bryan Kraus of Lincoln, NE; Brenden (Caitlin) Henn of North Bend, NE; Grace Henn of Elgin; Curtis Pelster (fiancé Sarah Diego) of Omaha, NE; Sydney Pelster of Denver, CO; Riley Pelster of Lincoln, NE; Aidan and Eli Kerkman of Ashland, NE; Alex Perry (fiancé Kathryn Hewett) of Clayton, NC; Noah Perry of Lincoln, NE; Cooper Perry of Oak Hill, VA; Hendrix Kerkman of LeMars, IA; one great-grandchild Brecken Henn; siblings: Ellen (Lawrence) Stuhr; Susie Borer; Dave (Luana) Petsche; Mary (Joe) Henn; Joe (Ev) Petsche; Chuck (Pat) Petsche; Lori (Bob) Henn; Sharon (Bill) Ketteler; sisters-in-law: Shirley Petsche of Petersburg, and Doris Baum of Elgin; brother-in-law Denis (Jeannene) Kerkman of Tilden, NE; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Leander and Rosella; grandson Kalin Henn; daughter-in-law Erica Kerkman; siblings: Leah Petsche, Joan Knust and Don Petsche; brothers-in-law: Mark Knust and Jerry Borer.