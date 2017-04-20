Ronald Wilkinson

1941 — 2017

Ronald L. Wilkinson, 75 of Elgin, NE passed away Thursday, April 6, 2017 at the Neligh Care and Rehab Center in Neligh, NE following a battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Elgin with Rev. Michael Davis and Rev. Ray Avidano officiating.

Burial will follow in West Cedar Valley Cemetery at Elgin.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, at Huffman-Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.

Those attending the funeral are encouraged to wear their western clothing in honor of Ron.

*****

Ronald Lee Wilkinson, son of Max and Irene (VonBonn) Wilkinson was born May 15, 1941 at Omaha, NE. He attended school at Dist. 97 School, St. Boniface, and Elgin High School. He entered the United States Air Force where he was a mechanic on B52 Bombers from 1958-1959.

Ron married Sharon Kay Sheets on June 24, 1961 at O’Neill, NE. This marriage was blessed with three children: Ronda Kay, Randy Lee, Tamela Rae, and a great son-in-law, Nathan Price.

Ron worked for the Union Oil Co. for several years before becoming business owner of Westside Repair. He was the sole mechanic, along with having his own wrecker service.

He belonged to the Rae Valley Assoc. for many years. His hobbies consisted of racing, horses and farm work. He started racing in 1963 and continued for about 25 years. Even after he quit racing, he lived to go and watch the remaining family members that are still racing.

He raised and trained numerous horses along with participating in many trailrides throughout his lifetime.

Ron is survived by his wife Sharon K. Wilkinson of Elgin; two daughters: Ronda Price and husband Nathan of Grand Island; Tammy Wilkinson of Omaha; five grandchildren: Jennifer Dozler of Kearney; Tonya Dozler of Norfolk; Dezirae Wilkinson of Omaha; Michael Dozler of Washington D.C.; Jazmin Wilkinson of Omaha; five great-grandchildren: Rian Green of Kearney; Jaciona Fiscus, Raeona Fiscus and Amiyah Wilkinson, all of Omaha; Zaen Green of Kearney, NE; three siblings: Max Wilkinson Jr. ”Bud” and wife Tarri of Hallam, NE; Dean Wilkinson and wife Linda of Oakdale, NE; Lois Buffington and husband Alan of Ft. Collins, CO; one sister-in-law: Sharon Wilkinson of Elgin; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Randy Lee in 1962; one sister Patsy Wilkinson and one brother Gary Wilkinson.