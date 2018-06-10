Ronald Helmer

1927 — 2018

Private family Celebration of Life and Inurnment for Ronald Helmer age 90, of Neligh was held Tuesday, June 5, 2018 and inurnment at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Ron passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Neligh Care and Rehabilitation Neligh. Beyer Snider Memorial is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com

Ronald Lee Helmer was born on September 1, 1927, to Jake and Nettie (Spjut) Helmer, graduated from Royal High School, and immediately entered the Seabees, serving in the south Pacific.

Upon his return, became engaged and married Lois (Mickey) McDaniel and the two celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on December 27, 2017.

After a short stint in farming, he entered into construction, eventually forming Helmer’s Home Improvement Construction Company, designing, building and remodeling homes in Neligh and the surrounding area. He and his wife then purchased Binkerd’s Furniture, and for the next twenty years worked side by side in Helmer’s Home Furnishings until their retirement in the mid 1990’s. Next to spending time with his family, Ronald was a passionate fisherman, fishing the lakes throughout the United States and Canada. He also enjoyed working in his lawn, his poker club, golf, writing, painting, sculpting, singing, and his time spent dancing and traveling with his soul mate Mickey. He served on the Neligh Volunteer Fire Department, the United Methodist Church Council, and Neligh Jaycees, and was a three term elected city councilman where he served as president all three terms. He was a lifetime member of the Neligh Legion.

Ronald is survived by his wife, daughters Vicki (Gary) Cotton of Morrill, Nebraska and Cheri (Roger) Helmer-Reinsche of Omaha, Nebraska. Three grandchildren, Michelle Cotton Harriger and finance Troy Eisenhauer of West Point, Nicole Cotton Talavat (Chris) of Kearney, Bob Cotton and special friend Clay Obrigewitch of Merri Island, Florida, eight great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, brother-in-law Lon (Audrey) McDaniel of Alamogordo, New Mexico, Larry (Gwen) McDaniel of Titusville, Florida, sister-in-laws Mayra Helmer of Fairbanks, Alaska, Helen McDaniel of Denver, Colorado, nieces and nephews, and host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Leonard and Blanche McDaniel, brother-in-law Lloyd McDaniel, and siblings, Clara Helmer-Danielson, Danny Helmer, Terry Helmer, and nephew Johnny Helmer.