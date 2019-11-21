Romej leader in EPPJ rushing yards

The Wolfpack football team racked up some big numbers during the 2019 season.

The team finished the season with a 2-7 record. The highlight of the season was qualifying for the Class D2 State Football Playoffs. Facing the top-seeded Flyers of Humphrey St. Francis in the first round, EPPJ came out on the short end of the scoreboard, but gained valuable experience which should help them in the coming years.

Senior Cory Romej finished the season as the team’s top running back, rushing for 636 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Conor Ramold also had a productive season, gaining over 500 yards while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Freshman quarterback Paiton Hoefer completed 24 of 76 pass attempts for 263 yards and four touchdowns.

His favorite receiver was Colton Wright who caught six passes for 130 yards, averaging 21.7 yards per catch. Ramold caught six balls for 60 yards.

Freshman Captain Jack Wemhoff, from his linebacker position, led the team in tackles with 99, Romej was second with 72.

Senior Adam Dreger led the team in quarterback sacks with two.

Seniors on this year’s team were Lane Bartak, Austin Bauer, Ramold, Romej and Dreger.