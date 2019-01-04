Roland J. Reicks

Roland J. “Rollie” Reicks

1931 — 2018

Roland J. “Rollie” Reicks, 87, of Elgin, NE, passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Good Samaritan Society, Albion, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, December 22, 2018 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Interment followed at the parish cemetery, with military rites by American Legion Post #229 and VFW Post #5816 of Elgin, NE.

Rollie, son of Henry and Alfreda (Ottele) Reicks was born January 10, 1931, in his maternal grandparents home in Elgin, as his parents came in that cold winter from their farm southeast of Elgin. Rollie survived diphtheria at age 5. He attended a country school and St. Boniface School. After moving into Elgin in the early 40’s he had various jobs in the Elgin area.

On March 11, 1952 he was inducted into the Army during the Korean War. During his time in service he spent some time as a Mountain Climbing Instructor in Colorado and Austria. After his honorable discharge March 1, 1954 he returned to Elgin. He worked as a truck driver and a meat cutter at the Elgin Locker.

On April 15, 1961 he married Gladys Salber at St. Boniface Church. They were parents of four sons, Terry, Roger, Alan and Greg. Rollie worked as a carpenter for Schmitt Construction and Gary Scholl helping to build many homes in Elgin and the surrounding area. In March of 1984 he started as a custodian for St. Boniface and Pope John High School and worked there until retirement in 1997.

During his spare time and after his retirement he spent many hours in his wood-working shop building beautiful furniture for his family. He enjoyed fishing and camping trips, he journaled and wrote his life story, loved photography and took countless pictures in his lifetime. He loved spending time with his family. He was a member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church his entire life. He was also a member of the American Legion and V.F.W.

Rollie is survived by his wife Gladys, and their four sons Terry (Michele) of Elgin, Roger (Susan) of Omaha, Alan (Michelle) of Elgin, and Greg (Ann) of Lincoln, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Penny Reicks and brother-in-law Art Sehi. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob Reicks, sister Sharon Sehi and many other relatives and friends.