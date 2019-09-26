Roger Currie, 96

Funeral Services for Roger Currie age 96, of Elgin, NE, will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Park Congregational United Church of Christ, with Rev. Dr. Rebecca Z. McNeil and Pastor Wayne Smith, Officiating.

Burial will be in Park Congregational Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Elgin. Roger passed away September 17, 2019 at Arbor Care Center in Neligh, NE. Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com

George Roger Currie was born on June 20, 1923 to George Walter and Lena (Kruse) Currie on the farm in the Akron Community of Boone County, Nebraska. Because of the tough financial times his parents of 7 children moved to a rented place for 2 years in 1932. In 1934 a very dry year, they moved to Wheeler County and into a sod house. They built new home 1935. Roger attended high school and graduated from Wheeler County High School in 1941. He taught rural grade school at No. 1 in Wheeler County for one year and decided to go to college so, he went to Wayne State College. In March 1943 he answered a call to the Army, but wasn’t able to pass the physical, so he spend the World War II years helping his father on the ranch. In March of 1946, he went back to college until returning to the ranch and farm to work at home.

On June 10, 1951 he was united in marriage to Marjorie Clark at the Park Church, to this union two children were born a son, Brian and a daughter Beverly Jean. They made their home on the farm west of Elgin where he farmed his whole life. They were married for 61 years. He was a past member of Park Congregational United Church of Christ Church until 1985 when they started attending the Full Gospel Assembly of God Church in Ewing. He enjoyed reading and sudoku.

Survived by his son, Brian Currie of Elgin, NE. Son-in-law, Ed Sprout; grandsons, Kyle (Meggan) and Kevin (Jamie) and granddaughter, Carrie (Damon); and six great grandchildren. Brother-in-law, Merland Clark of Kearney, NE.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife (2012), daughter (2003); and his siblings, Irene, Ralph, Orin, Wayne, Marion, and Lucille. Brother-in-law, Kenneth Clark.

