Road closing hearing — Antelope County

ROAD CLOSING HEARING

BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska, that a public hearing be set for 9:45 AM the 6th day of June, 2017 to consider whether or not to vacate or abandon the county road right of way (520th Avenue) located between Sections 22 and 23, Township 26 North, Range 7 West of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska.

Adopted this 2nd day of May, 2017, at Neligh, Nebraska.

Antelope County Board of Supervisors

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: May 17, 24 & 31, 2017

ZNEZ