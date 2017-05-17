Road closing hearing — Antelope County

ROAD CLOSING HEARING

BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska, that a public hearing be set for 9:45 AM the 6th day of June, 2017 to consider whether or not to vacate or abandon the county road right of way (851st Road) located between Sections 1 and 12, Township 25 North, Range 6 West of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska.

Adopted this 2nd day of May, 2017, at Neligh, Nebraska.

Antelope County Board of Supervisors

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: May 17, 24 & 31, 2017

