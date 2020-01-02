Rita Wagner

Rita K. Wagner, 76, of Lincoln, NE, formerly of Elgin, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE, with Rev. John Norman and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elgin, NE. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of arrangements.

Rita Kay Wagner, the daughter of Lyle and Della (Grutsch) Vequist, was born on June 17, 1943 at O’Neill, NE. Rita grew up in O’Neill and attended school at St. Mary’s Academy, graduating from there in 1961. Rita continued her education at Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD. She later continued her education at Wayne State College in Wayne, NE, where she graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education.

Rita was united in marriage to Wendall Wagner on December 28, 1964 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill, NE.

The couple made their home on a farm north of Elgin for a few years and then moved into town. In 2018, Rita moved to Lincoln, NE to be closer to her family.

Rita’s passion in life was teaching. She taught in rural Antelope County schools and Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools for many years.

She was very patriotic, often helping at annual Memorial Day services. She was very involved with American Legion Auxiliary holding offices at both the local and state level. Rita was also a member of the 8 & 40 Madison and Lancaster County Salons serving as Department Chapeau, St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE and Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln. Rita loved traveling with her sister Janice, going on trips together until her health no longer allowed. She is fondly remembered for always sending birthday and anniversary cards to all those who she knew.

Rita is survived by her son: Scott (Tonya) Wagner of Lincoln, NE; grandson: Boston Wagner of Lincoln, NE; brother: Tom (Jane) Vequist of Sioux Falls, SD; sister: Janice (Tim) Andersen of Carollton, TX; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Wendall.