Ricky Simmons – keeping things positive

On Thursday, Husker legend Ricky Simmons spoke to students from Elgin Public, Pope John Central Catholic and St. Boniface schools. He shared his life story from being adopted at two days old by a loving set of parents through his school years, playing high school, college and pro football, serving time in prison and now, on a mission to help youth as a motivational speaker/drug counselor/author. Check out the upcoming issue of the Elgin Review for his story and photos (photos are online at elginreview.com under the “photos” tab).

Save

Save

Save