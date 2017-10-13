Ricky Simmons – keeping things positive

By
Lynell Morgan
-
Following his talk in the gym, Ricky met with the Wolfpack football players in the weight room. The Elgin Review

On Thursday, Husker legend Ricky Simmons spoke to students from Elgin Public, Pope John Central Catholic and St. Boniface schools. He shared his life story from being adopted at two days old by a loving set of parents through his school years, playing high school, college and pro football, serving time in prison and now, on a mission to help youth as a motivational speaker/drug counselor/author. Check out the upcoming issue of the Elgin Review for his story and photos (photos are online at elginreview.com under the “photos” tab).

Ricky Simmons was frank and animated as he talked about his life experiences. The Elgin Review
Former Husker Ricky Simmons spoke to kids about his life growing up, as a husker, as a pro player, as a prison inmate and now as an adult trying to help kids navigate today’s world. The Elgin Review
There wasn’t a lack of questions for Ricky. The Elgin Review
Ricky met with several Wolfpack volleyball players. He has a special place in his heart for student athletes, knowing the extra pressures they face to excel.
Elgin Public School Guidance Counselor Sonia Rittscher gives a smile of approval as her son gets a shirt autographed by Ricky Simmons. The Elgin Review

Save

Save

Save