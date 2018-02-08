Richard D. Bolling

1947 — 2018

Funeral Service for Richard D. Bolling were 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 29, 2018 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater with Pastor Daniel Feusse, Officiating. Music was provided by Carol Thiele and Curtis Bolling.

Visitation was 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Private family burial at a later date. Pallbearers were Jeff Bolling, Matthew Bolling, Daniel Bolling, Seth Bolling, Nathan Bolling, Adam Bolling, Brent Bolling, Joshua Bolling, Michael Kraft, Brent Northouse, and Ethan Blecher. Honorary Pallbearers were Morgan Blecher, MaKenna Blecher, and Zackary Bolling.

Rick passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Premier Estates in Pierce.

Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences maybe directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com

*****

Richard Dale Bolling was born on December 1, 1947 to Johnnie and LaVonna (Halsey) Bolling at Tilden, NE. He attended school through the 8th grade at Dist. #70 and graduated with the Class of 1965 from Clearwater High School. On December 2, 1967 he was united in marriage to Deborah Rice at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. They celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Rick lived and farmed around the Clearwater area all his life on the family farm. He was a member of Pheasants Forever and Whitetails Unlimited. Lifetime member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater and was a trustee for several years. Member of the “Earliest Coffee Group” at the Hiway Mart. He enjoyed raising pheasants, hunting, fishing and spending time with family and farming with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Bolling of Elgin, NE and his children: Chad and wife Susan Bolling of Niobrara, NE and JoBeth and husband Brian Blecher of Pierce, NE. Four grandchildren: Ethan, Morgan, MaKenna Blecher and Zack Bolling. Brothers; Larry and wife Julie Bolling of OR, Steven Bolling of Tilden, NE, Gary wife Chris Bolling of Elgin, NE, and sister, Diane Kraft of Neligh, NE. Numerous nieces and nephews and family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, mother and father-in-law, Lyle and Doreen Rice and brother Bryon and nephew, Andrew Bolling.