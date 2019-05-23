Rev. Norman announces new Mass times

In a press release dated and issued on Thursday, May 23, 2019, Rev. John M. Norman addressed the upcoming Mass changes for six parishes in the Elgin area.

It reads, in part, as follows:

Concerning Parish Planning for St. Peter de Alcantara in Ewing, St. Theresa of Avila in Clearwater, St. John the Baptist in Deloit Township, St. John the Baptist in Petersburg, St. Bonaventure in Raeville and St.Boniface in Elgin.

As a result of the pastoral planning process of the Archdiocese of Omaha in our area, we have a weekend mass schedule change and a leadership structure change in July to accommodate this new pastoral reality.

The intention of these changes is to allow us the ability to reduce the duplication of clergy administrative responsibilities and work toward strategically developing our faith communities in being disciples of Jesus Christ.

Weekend Mass Schedule Change

As of July 1, the weekend mass schedule for our six parish grouping will be as follows:

Southern Route of Parish Grouping

Saturday 7:00 pm at St. John the Baptist, Petersburg

Sunday 8:00 am at St. Bonaventure, Raeville

Sunday 10:00 am at St. Boniface, Elgin

Northern Route of Parish Grouping

5:30 pm at St. Peter de Alcantara, Ewing

10:00 am at St. Theresa of Avila, Clearwater

11:30 am at St. John the Baptist, Deloit

This mass schedule was presented to Archbishop George Lucas and he accepted the proposal.

Leadership Structure Change

The six parishes currently have three different pastors serving them. Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz is currently pastor of St. John the Baptist in Petersburg. Rev. Kevin Vogel is currently the pastor of St. Boniface in Elgin and St. Bonaventure in Raeville. Rev. John Norman is currently the pastor of St. Peter de Alcantara in Ewing, St. Theresa of Avila in Clearwater, and St. John the Baptist in Deloit Township.

In July, Rev. Norman will serve as pastor of all six churches and Rev. Vogel will serve as associate pastor.

Parishioners with further questions can contact their church offices or refer to their church’s weekly/monthly announcements.