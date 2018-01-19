Reuben Bergman

1954 — 2018

Funeral services for Reuben Bergman age 63 of Clearwater, NE were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater, NE.

Visitation was 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 8, 2018 at Snider Memorial Funeral Home.

Reuben passed away Friday, January 5, 2018 at his home.

Reuben Henry Bergman was born on February 8, 1954 to Bobbie and Arlene (Stelling) Bergman at Tilden, NE. He attended grade school through the 8th grade at Sunny Summit District #103 and then went to Elgin High School and graduated with the Class of 1972. He went on to college at UTI for 2 years in Omaha.

Reuben came back to Elgin and custom farmed with his brother Roger from 1973-1981.

Reuben was united in marriage to Roxanne Spangler on January 15, 1977 at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh, NE. He then worked for Hobbs feedlot and Bruce Anderson and moved to Clearwater in 1991 and ran 5-B Yards.

He started Bergman DSR in 2000 and later sold the business in 2012 to Tony Bergman and Rustin Fletcher after being diagnosed with cancer.

Reuben enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, wood working, facebook, spending time with friends, family and grandchildren.

Survived by his wife, Roxanne Bergman of Clearwater, NE. Children: Justin (Rebecca) Kelly of Hernando, MS; Tony (fiancé’ Amanda) Bergman of Clearwater, NE; Korissa (Michael) Eaton of Shelby, NE, and Angela (Rustin) Fletcher of Clearwater, NE. 13 grandchildren and one great grandson. Sisters: Mavis Bergman of Neligh, NE; Roger (Nancy) Bergman of Orchard, NE; Deanna (Dean) Bly of Neligh, NE; and Jeanine (Kenneth) Jochum of Elgin, NE. Brother, Byron (Lorie) Bergman of Elgin, NE.

Proceeded in death by his parents and grandson, Kaden Eaton and grandparents, Henry and Isabella Stelling and Reuben and Anna Bergman.