Retirement Open House for Barb Finn to be Friday

Having served our county with distinction, Antelope County Clerk Magistrate Barb Finn is retiring this month.

In honor of 45 years of service with the courts, an open house/retirement party will be held for Mrs. Finn this Friday, Dec. 15.

The event will be held in the Antelope County Courthouse, meeting room, at 501 Main Street in Neligh.

Beginning at 2 p.m., the open house will run for two hours. The public is invited to attend.