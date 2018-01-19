RESOLUTION

ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

WHEREAS, the Antelope County Board of Commissioners directed the County Highway Superintendent to study the use of 524th Avenue between 839th Road and 840.5th Road, Antelope County Nebraska.

WHEREAS, a written report of the use of the road has been completed by the Highway Superintendent and is filed with the County Clerk.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska, that a public hearing date be set for 9:30 A.M the 6th day of February, 2018 to consider whether or not to vacate or abandon road. The County Clerk is hereby directed to send copies of this resolution by registered or certified mail to the abutting and adjacent landowners.

Adopted this 9th day of January, 2018 at Neligh, Nebraska

ATTEST: BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

/s/ Lisa Payne

/s/ LeROY KERKMAN, Chairman,

LISA PAYNE, Clerk

Commissioner Schwager Moved the adoption of said Resolution

Roll Call: 5 Yea Zero Nay Resolution adopted, signed and billed as adopted.

PUBLISH: January 17, 24 and 31, 2018

ZNEZ