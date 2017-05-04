Registration underway for St. Boniface Alumni Banquet

The 74th and final St. Boniface High School Alumni Banquet date has been announced.

The event will be held Saturday, June 24, at the KC Hall in Elgin. Mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church at 5:30 p.m. followed with social time at 6:30 p.m. and dinner to be served at 7 p.m.

All alumni are welcome to attend. The deadline for prepaid reservations will be June 7. The price is $16 per person and must be paid when the reservation is made. No tickets will be sold at the door. Reservations can be made by contacting Julie Jochum, PO Box 244, Elgin, NE 68636.