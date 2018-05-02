Reestmans make history at West Holt Golf Invite

ATKINSON — Saturday was a historic day for the Wolfpack golf team.

No, it had nothing to do with the final team or individual scores. Instead, it had to do with family.

For the first time in the Wolfpack era of golf, a brother AND sister competed together on the varsity team.

Junior Hunter Reestman and his sister, freshman Skylar Reestman, were part of the Wolfpack varsity team competing at West Holt Country Club. They both turned in solid scores, Hunter finished second on the team and Skylar was third for the Wolfpack.

Teams took to the links at 9 a.m. with temperatures in the mid-40s and a strong wind out of the southeast. By the end of the day, temperatures were in the mid-60s with plenty of sunshine, providing golfers with an opportunity to shoot low scores.

Medalist at the tournament was West Holt’s Bryce Kerkman. He finished with an 18-hole score of 73. The Wolfpack had two golfers place among the top 15. Senior Liam Heithoff led the way with an 84 to place 11th. Hunter Reestman carded an 86 to finish 14th.

Skylar Reestman broke 100, shooting a 97. Teammates Cole Preister carded a 101 and Hayes Miller had a score of 107.

Creighton won the team competition with an 18-hole score of 317 followed by West Holt 326, O’Neill 365, EPPJ 368, West Holt JV 380, Clearwater/Orchard 399, Burwell 406, Neligh-Oakdale 411, Boyd County 417, Plainview 419, North Central 444, West Holt JJV 454 and CWCE 486. Ainsworth and Niobrara-Verdigre competed but did not figure into the team scoring due to the number of golfers participating for each school.