Reestman, Stuhr essays advance to divisionals

By
Lynell Morgan
-
Hunter Reestman and Reese Stuhr received congratulations - and a check - from Elgin American Legion Auxiliary representative Rita Wagner. Elgin Review photos

Elgin essays win state in their divisions, advance to Northwest Divisional judging.

Hunter Reestman, pictured with Rita Wagner, was notified on Wednesday that his Americanism essay was a state winner. Elgin Review photo
Reese Stuhr was visited by Rita Wagner Wednesday morning. Reese was notified that her Americanism Essay was a state winner. Elgin Review photo

The American Legion Auxiliary Elgin Unit 229 has been notified by Department Headquarters that two of the Americanism Essays the unit submitted were selected as Nebraska winners.
Hunter Reestman, son of Ryan and Jessie Reestman and a Junior at Elgin Public School won first place in Class V, grades 11 and 12.
Reese Stuhr, daughter of Brian and Carissa Stuhr and a fourth grade student at St. Boniface Elementary School, won first place in Class I, grades 3 and 4.
Their essays will be sent to the Northwest Division Americanism chairman for further judging and then to the National Americanism chairman.