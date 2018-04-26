Reestman, Stuhr essays advance to divisionals

Elgin essays win state in their divisions, advance to Northwest Divisional judging.

The American Legion Auxiliary Elgin Unit 229 has been notified by Department Headquarters that two of the Americanism Essays the unit submitted were selected as Nebraska winners.

Hunter Reestman, son of Ryan and Jessie Reestman and a Junior at Elgin Public School won first place in Class V, grades 11 and 12.

Reese Stuhr, daughter of Brian and Carissa Stuhr and a fourth grade student at St. Boniface Elementary School, won first place in Class I, grades 3 and 4.

Their essays will be sent to the Northwest Division Americanism chairman for further judging and then to the National Americanism chairman.