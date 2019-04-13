Reestman bests the field at Ewing Quad

EWING — Summerland Golf Course was the setting for the Wolfpack’s first competition of the 2019/2020 season Tuesday afternoon, April 2.

Fans of the Wolfpack weren’t disappointed as the team posted their first victory of the season.

The Wolfpack carded a 208 to win the quad. Other team scores were CWCE 247, Elkhorn Valley 212 and Orchard/Clearwater 255.

“I was happy with our results, especially since this is the first time we have played a full round of golf this season. A lot of our golfers haven’t played golf in a competition style like they did on Tuesday, so I was happy to see them play well,” Coach Trent Ostransky said.

“Overall, we had a good day and I’m looking forward to the improvements we are going to make as the season progresses.”

Leading the way was senior medalist Hunter Reestman who carded a nine-hole score of 43, one stroke better than Elkhorn Valley’s Bryson Anderson with a 44.

EPPJ junior Conor Ramold posted a round of 51 followed by Skylar Reestman 56, Adam Dreger 58 and Cade Heithoff 60.

Wolfpack JV scores were Lane Bartak 64, Luke Henn 68 and Kyle Schumacher 60. Playing “junior tees,” Grace Rittscher shot a 50 and teammate Ally Wemhoff had a 53.