Recall election-voter check

Recall Ballot Update:

Voters in Antelope County District 3 and District 5 can verify that their mailed-in (or dropped off) ballots have been received easily online.

Antelope County Clerk Lisa Payne said voters can visit ne.gov/go/votercheck

They will be directed to a home page and will need to click on the “Absentee Ballot” tab at the top.

The only items that a voter needs to fill out are: County (Antelope), the Election (10/15/2019 Antelope Commissioner Dist 3 & 5), First Name, Last Name and their Date of Birth. Middle name, voter ID and driver’s license number are not necessary and – if entered wrong – could cause records to not be found.

The only information given will be whether the ballot has been issued and has been received back in the Clerk’s office. The ballots ARE SEALED, therefore NO information concerning how you voted will be available at any time.

An important reminder: The courthouse will be closed for Columbus Day on Monday, October 14th. A drop box is available where ballots may be safely deposited. It is located next to the double doors (by the east door) near the southeast parking lot. All ballots must be received by 5 pm on Tuesday, October 15th.