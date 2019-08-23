Recall election to be Oct. 15

Recall Election Date Set

At an emergency meeting of the Antelope County Commissioners Friday morning, a date was set for a special recall election for two members of the board.

The meeting lasted no more than five minutes as the commissioners voted 4-0 (Commissioner Allan Bentley was absent) to hold the election on Tuesday, October 15. Voters will cast ballots on whether or not to recall District #5 Commissioner Tom Borer (which includes Elgin) and District #3 Commissioner Bentley.

The decision to hold an emergency meeting comes just one day after the commissioners voted three to two to remove the item from the board agenda. The meeting Thursday was called to discuss department budgets as part of preparation of the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.

At the meeting Payne had advised the commissioners of the need to set the date, according to state statute. The three newest members of the board (all elected last November) voted to remove the item from the agenda. They were Borer, Bentley and Dean Smith. Voting against the motion were Commissioners’ Eli Jacob and Charlie Henery.

Antelope County Clerk/Election Commissioner Lisa Payne will announce in the coming days whether it will be a mail-in or a walk-in election.