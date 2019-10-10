Recall election 5 days Away

Steady.

That’s the word Antelope County Election Commissioner/County Clerk Lisa Payne used to describe voting in the recall election.

Ballots are being hand-delivered to the clerk’s office by voters in Districts #3 and #5, others are coming in by mail as part of a special election where voters will decide whether District #3 Commissioner Allan Bentley and District #5 Commissioner Tom Borer will continue to serve.

Supporters both for and against have used ads in this and other newspapers to make their case.

The recall election deadline to submit ballots is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the clerk’s office in Neligh.

The recall effort began back in July, just days after both Bentley and Borer had reached six months in office.

Elgin resident Bethany Miller filed paperwork on July 8 to initiate the recall of Borer. On the same day, Clearwater resident Jack Allemang did the same against Bentley.

More than 300 signatures were collected for the Borer recall, more than 230 for the Bentley recall.

Ballots were sent out in late September to eligible voters. A “Yes” vote is for the removal of Borer or Bentley. A “No” vote allows for Borer or Bentley to remain in office.

Recall Ballot Update

Voters in Antelope County District 3 and District 5 can verify that their mailed-in (or dropped off) ballots have been received easily online.

Payne said voters can visit ne.gov/go/votercheck

They will be directed to a home page and will need to click on the “Absentee Ballot” tab at the top.

The only items that a voter needs to fill out are: County (Antelope), the Election (10/15/2019 Antelope Commissioner Dist 3 & 5), First Name, Last Name and their Date of Birth. Middle name, voter ID and driver’s license number are not necessary and – if entered wrong – could cause records to not be found.

The only information given will be whether the ballot has been issued and has been received back in the Clerk’s office.

She said all ballots ARE SEALED, therefore NO information concerning how a voter may have voted will be available at any time.

Reminder

An important reminder: The courthouse will be closed for Columbus Day on Monday, October 14. Payne said a drop box is available where ballots may be safely deposited.

It is located next to the double doors (by the east door) near the southeast parking lot.

All ballots must be received by 5 pm on Tuesday, October 15. Immediately afterwards, the ballots will be counted and results made known at www.elginreview.com as well as other media outlets.