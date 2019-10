Notice of Annual Meeting —

Antelope County Historical Society

The Antelope County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Antelope County Museum, 410 L Street, Neligh, NE 68756.

An agenda is posted at the museum and may be viewed during regular business hours. The meeting is opened to the public.

PUBLISH: October 16, 2019

