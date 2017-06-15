Proposed changes for Elgin-area Catholic churches outlined

Released a mere hours before the St. Bonaventure/Boniface churches “town hall” meeting, the Archdiocese of Omaha has made their recommendations for changes known.

The proposed changes, if approved, would be implemented by early 2018. Those changes include parish consolidations and “collaborations”. Nine parishes would consolidate with a nearby parish leaving their churches as “chapels” to be used for special occasions such as weddings, funerals, festivals and other events. One would become a mission church for Sunday Masses and other sacraments.

Again – these are PROPOSALS at this time.

The following information was reported by the Catholic Voice…..

The reports from the Pastoral Planning Office and their consulting group also recommended that several schools in the area including Columbus; Lindsay, Humphrey and Madison; Clarkson, Howells and Dodge – look at ways of working with the archdiocese’s Catholic Schools Office to create some regional school systems/networks.