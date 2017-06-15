Proposed changes for Elgin-area Catholic churches outlined

Released a mere hours before the St. Bonaventure/Boniface churches “town hall” meeting, the Archdiocese of Omaha has made their recommendations for changes known.
The proposed changes, if approved, would be implemented by early 2018. Those changes include parish consolidations and “collaborations”. Nine parishes would consolidate with a nearby parish leaving their churches as “chapels” to be used for special occasions such as weddings, funerals, festivals and other events. One would become a mission church for Sunday Masses and other sacraments.
Again – these are PROPOSALS at this time.
The following information was reported by the Catholic Voice…..
The reports from the Pastoral Planning Office and their consulting group also recommended that several schools in the area including Columbus; Lindsay, Humphrey and Madison; Clarkson, Howells and Dodge – look at ways of working with the archdiocese’s Catholic Schools Office to create some regional school systems/networks.
Proposed Consolidations – by deanery are:
Rural Southwest Deanery
St. Joseph Parish in Platte Center with St. Isidore Parish in Columbus; St. Joseph Church becomes a chapel.
St. Stanislaus Parish, Duncan, with St. Anthony Parish, Columbus; St. Stanislaus Church becomes a chapel.
Ss, Peter and Paul Parish, Krakow, with St. Rose of Lima Parish, Genoa; Ss. Peter and Paul Church becomes a chapel.
St. Peter Parish, Clarks, with St. Michael Parish, Central City; St. Peter Church becomes a chapel.
St. Michael Parish, Tarnov, with St. Francis Parish, Humphrey; St. Michael Church becomes a chapel.
Rural Central Deanery
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Tilden, with St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Neligh; Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church becomes a chapel.
St. Bonaventure Church, Raeville, with St. Boniface Parish, Elgin; St. Bonaventure Church becomes a chapel.
St. Francis de Sales Parish, Schoolcraft, with St. Patrick Parish, Battle Creek; St. Francis de Sales Church becomes a chapel.
St. John the Baptist Parish, Petersburg, with St. Michael Parish, Albion; St. John the Baptist Church becomes a mission church, with Sunday Masses and other sacraments.
To view the full proposal, RC_DeaneryPastoralPlan-May-23-2017
To view maps, Maps_RC_06_13_17