Proceedings — Elgin Public School Board

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

October 10, 2018 7:45 PM

President Steve Busteed called the regular school board meeting to order at 7:45 p.m. Board members present were Doug Jones, Steve Busteed, Steve Heithoff, Lisa Welding, Stan Heithoff, and Bob Hoefer. Also present was Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Lisa Welding motioned and Stan Heithoff second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $377.07; Beckman Lumber, Maintenance, $60.75, Instru Expense, $115.00; Barnhill Ent., Instru Expense, $30.00; Boyd Co. Schools, High Ability, $435.19; Complete Floors, Inc., Maintenance, $350.00; Corner Service & Tire, Instru Expense, $90.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $68.16, Instru Expense, $96.40, Instru Expense, $241.88; ESU#8, Instru Expense, $144.35, Instru Expense, $3,500.00, Instru Expense, $22.50, Health Expense, $12,960.00, Instru Expense, $555.50, High Ability, $1,408.00, Instru Expense $8,100.00; Elgin Equipment, Maintenance, $21.30; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,218.56; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $55.22, Business Expense, $972.50; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $196.58, Instru Expense, $566.35, Business Expense, $846.50; Environment Services, Inc., Maintenance, $297.04; Follett, Instru Expense, $2,059.53; GP Communications, Business Expense, $782.02; Hometown Station. Transportation, $1,618.93; Iburg, Sherri, Sped Expense, $69.76; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $293.74; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $1,019.26; Junior Library Guild, Instru Expense, $782.60; K&T Central Plains, Maintenance, $174.88; McGraw-Hill, Instru Expense, $315.55; MSM Enterprises, Sped Expense, $334.80; NASB, Board Expense, $288.00; NCSA, Admin Expense, $70.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $88.00; Reimbursement, $313.61; Sapp Bros, Maintenance, $24.42; The Thompson Co., Maintenance, $409.71; TMS, Business Expense, $40.45; UNK, Instru Expense, $2,000.00; UNL Haskell Ag Lab, Instru Expense, $12.75; turnitin.com, Instru Expense, $1,495.00; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $47.44; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $468.45

Wells Fargo, Title Expense, $375.00

Total Board Bills: $45,812.75

September Payroll: $216,719.52

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $262,532.27

President Busteed opened the hearing at 7:46 p.m. for the Acceptable Use and Internet Safety Policy for the Computer/Internet Network #606.06. Board members reviewed the policy. There being no further comments, the hearing was closed at 7:49 p.m.

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

Mrs. Deb Beckman and 2 students demonstrated some of the iPad activities that accompany the new Wonders Reading Program and the IXL Program that reinforces Language Arts and Math.

In committee reports, a subcommittee of the Elgin School Board met with a subcommittee from Clearwater School Board earlier in the evening. Clearwater School District is exploring opportunities with area schools before they decide on whether to continue with the Unified District.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff shared school activities and the upcoming calendar. He also shared the multicultural report.

In Supt. Polk’s absence, there was no Supt. Report.

The board discussed the Supt. evaluation and will once again have the Supt. complete a self evaluation first and distribute it to board members. The board will then complete the Supt. evaluation.

There were no action items.

The next regular board meeting will be on Wednesday, November 14, 2017 at 6:30 PM at the EPS Distance Learning Room.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Stan Heithoff and seconded by Bob Hoefer. Vote 6-0, motion carried and the meeting adjourned at 8:26 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: October 17, 2018

