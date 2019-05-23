Proceedings — Elgin Public School Board

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

May 15, 2019, 7:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the regular monthly meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Lisa Welding, Steve Busteed, and Doug Jones. Also present were Superintendent Dan Polk, Principal Greg Wemhoff. Absent for roll call was Stan Heithoff and Todd Heithoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Ron Bode motioned to excuse Stan Heithoff and Todd Heithoff from the meeting. Doug Jones second. Vote 4-0.

Lisa Welding motioned and Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 4-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $550.35; Arkfeld Lock & Security, Maintenance, $168.27; Brian Beckman Construction, Maintenance, $250.00; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $30.03; Capital Tours, Instru Expense, $12,649.68; Carolina, Instru Expense, $55.00; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $263.25; City of Neligh, Maintenance, $10.00; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $29.42; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $44.84, Instru Expense, $20.79, Instru Expense, $14.16; Eakes, Business Expense, $96.90; ESU #8, Instru Expense, $101.50, SpEd Expense, $7,414.16, SpEd Expense, $15,050.00, SpEd Expense, $475.24; Elgin Body and Glass, Transportation, $308.87; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $85.48, Instru Expense, $57.49; Elgin One Stop, Instru Expense, $79.87, Transportation, $1,923.47; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $297.70, Business Expense, $185.18; EPS Yearbook, Instru Expense, $30.00; Good Life Counseling, Instru Expense, $1,942.69; GP Communications, Business Expense, $595.80; Haddock, Instru Expense, $9,046.52; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,048.92; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $125.55; Jensen Publishing, Instru Expense, $32.00; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $649.55; Kayton Intl., Maintenance, $2,120.00; Koinzan Ent., Maintenance, $550.00; Library World, Instru Expense, $450.00; MSM Enterprises, Sped Expense, $11.05; Midwest Grads, Instru Expense, $290.75; NCSAdmins, Admin Expense, $670.00; NECC, Instru Expense, $175.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $88.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $74.35; Paper 101, Business Expense, $3,209.20; Rasmussen Mechanical, Maintenance, $212.00; Reimbursement, $1,135.69; Renaissance, Instru Expense, $2,915.00; Schiltmeyer, Julie, Title Expense, $218.08; Scholl, Randy, Maintenance, $175.00; Sector Now, Instru Expense, $1,255.00; Textbook Warehouse, Instru Expense, $4,316.40; The Thompson Co., Maintenance, $586.43; TMS, Business Expense, $40.50; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $388.42; Wells Fargo, Title Expense, $511.28; Winners’ Circle, Board Expense, $124.70

Total Board Bills: $73,149.53

May Payroll: $226,002.93

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $299,152.46

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In committee reports, President Busteed and Principal reported on the combined Wolfpack committee meeting. Uniform rotation, coaching staff needs, and allowing head coaches to attend state competitions as a professional development day were discussed.

Principal Wemhoff asked Mrs. Borer’s 5th Graders to report on the writing curriculum used this year. Kayton Zwingman, Creighton Harkins, and Kyndal Busteed presented the process used in their writing and shared examples of the types of writing they have been doing in 5th grade. Mr. Wemhoff then presented his report on spring activities and the close of the school year.

Supt. Polk reported on building projects for summer. He spoke on legislative issues that have failed to get enough votes.

In action items, Welding motioned and Bode second to approve employment agreements/salaries as presented. Motion carried, vote 4-0.

Jones motioned, Welding second to approve changes to the student and teacher handbooks. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned and Jones second to approve the Elgin EKG group using the bleachers for the Bullarama on June 7th. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

The board reviewed the textbook purchase rotation.

Motion by Bode seconded by Jones to adjourn the meeting. Vote 4-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:17 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on June 12, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: May 22, 2019

