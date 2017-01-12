Proceedings — Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

January 4, 2017

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. Council members present were Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson and Duane Miller.

The following agenda items were approved:

• December regular meeting minutes, reorganizational meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 85.16; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.51; Fitzgerald, Vetter & Temple, se, 350.00; Jeanette Meis, se, 75.00; Prudential, retirement, 666.90; US Treasury, tax, 2,926.40; Department of Revenue, tax.894.89; Dean’s Market, su, 265.00; APPEARA, su,37.11; Elgin Review, se, 75.37; Black Hills Energy, se, 155.29; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2,250; Bank of Elgin, loan, 500.00; Eakes Office Solution, su, 53.68; Neligh News & Leader, se, 1,500.00; Vicki S Miller, su, 601.73; Duane Miller, se, 20.00; Payroll, 1768.76

SALES TAX: To General; $2,263.06

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1,162.37; Verizon Wireless, su, 16.58; Black Hills Energy, se, 95.80; Elgin One Stop, se, 405.52; Home Town Station, su, 74.69 ; Barco, su, 850.00; Advanced Consulting Engineering, se, 2,500.00; Payroll, 1,257.61

WATER: ERPPD, se, 553.89; Verizon Wireless, su, 16.58; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.07; NE Health Lab, test, 101.00; One Call Concepts, se, 1.71; Rutjens Construction, se, 47,889.95; US Post Office, su, 68.29; Don E Poulsen, su, 22.95; Kelsey Schrage, return dep., 7.24; One Call Concepts, se, 13.98; Dept of Revenue, tax, 442.24; Payroll, 2,512.22

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 888.85; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.71; Dept of Revenue, tax, 153.04; Midwest Labs, test, 171.75; One Call Concept, se, 13.98; US Post Office, su, 45.33; Rutjens Construction, se, 8,135.95; Payroll, 962.72

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 128.22; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.49; APPEARA, su, 37.11; Black Hills Energy, se, 291.19; Reuss Electric, se, 139.20; Bank of Elgin, loan, 1846.71

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4968.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; US Post Office, su, 45.33

POOL: ERPPD, se, 165.83; Black Hills Energy, se, 30.99; Rutjens Construction, 1,851.00

PARK: ERPPD, se, 69.32; Department of Revenue.tax, 0.83; Payroll,294.87

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 63.34; Black Hills Energy, se, 80.66; Amazon, bks, 122.63; Great Plains Communications, se, 35.40; Payroll, 1,043.56

POOL PROJECT: Christiansen Construction, se, 119,997.35; Mechanical Inc., se, 41,729.22; B&S Concrete, se, 23,432.50; Flenniken Plumbing & Heating, se, 2,778.99

• Bid from B & S Concrete for bridge repairs at the cost of $15,080.00

• Adam Veik to Elgin Volunteer Fire Department

• Suspend the reading of Ordinance 645 on three different days

• Ordinance 645-Dedicating Black Snake Road as public street

• Enter in to close session to discuss possible litigation at 8:00

• Reconvene in open session at 8:15

• Building Permits: None

• Donating old rescue unit to Bartlett Fire Department

• Purchasing two new HD security cameras at the cost of $1584.00

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Water Well Update

• Pool Update

• Termination of the Arsenic Administrative Order by DHHS

• Cedar Street Water Line Completion

• Requesting a waiver for reporting NPDES reports

• Unresolved issues of dangerous dogs and cleanup of several properties

• Manhole on Ivy Street

• Speed Sign adjustment will be made at a later date

• Snow removal by recycling trailers south of the post office

• November Sheriff’s Report 78 hours and 1 minute and 2-911 calls

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, February 6, 2017

Meeting adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

