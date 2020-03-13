Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

March 2, 2020

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmen present were Duane Miller, Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak and Jim Kittelson.

The following agenda items were approved:

• February regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 103.18- Great Plains Communications, se, 53.73- Prudential, retirement, 690.89- US Treasury, tax, – 2541.92- APEARA, su, 44.41- Brenda Reikofski, se, 130.00- Elgin Review, prnt, 328.47- Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00- Black Hills Energy, se, 246.40- Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell, & Henderson, se, 700.00- CORE Development, dues, 200.00- Payroll, 1906.26

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 3330.49

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1203.66- Verizon Wireless, su, 42.06- Elgin One Stop, su, 264.57- Advance Consulting Engineering, se, 2425.00- Gene Heithoff Trucking, su, 1926.03- Wemhoff Company, equip, 1325.00- Complete Pest Elimination, se, 3040.00- Black Hills Energy, se, 133.59- Payroll, 1275.63

WATER: ERPPD, se, 923.79- Verizon Wireless, su, 42.07- Great Plains Communications, se, 46.10- US Post Office, Postage, 53.50- NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1581.07- Dept of Health Lab, se, 33.00- Bank of Elgin, bad chk, 202.68- Payroll, 2551.24

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 1175.53- Great Plains Communications, se, 50.43- NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 632.07- Midwest Labs, test, 190.05- Midwest Electrical Services, se, 11036.10Payroll, 984.35

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 184.66- Great Plains Communications, se, 57.83- APPEARA, su, 44.41- Black Hills Energy, se, 493.69

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00- JP Cooke Co, su, 69.00- Elgin Review, prnt, 38.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4846.50- Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 55.81- Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79- Black Hills Energy, se, 31.88- Ne Dept of Revenue, tax, 5.96- NE Dept of HHS, license, 40.00

PARK: ERPPD, se, 1426.09- NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 200.50- Bomgaars, su, 29.99- Payroll, 291.26

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 68.32- Amazon, bks, 123.59- Great Plains Communications, se, 77.53- Black Hills Energy, se, 117.42- Payroll, 1134.86

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 28.35

RESCUE SERVICE: Quick Med Claims, se, 192.88- Elgin One Stop, su, 40.02- EMP, su, 306.91

• Rescind previous approved proposal and accepted new proposal for sewer updates from Midwest Electrical

• Accept bid from The Road Guy for 14,000 gallons of CRS-2P armor coat oil at the cost of $3.14 per gallon

• Accept bid from Rutjens Construction for draining repairs on Pine and Myrtle

• Suspend reading of Ordinance 657 on three different days

• Ordinance 657 passed and adopted

• Approved Sue Vanis pool manager, Hayley Stamp co-manager, Theanna Dunn lifeguard, Lexi Bode lifeguard, Allyson Selting part-time guard and Austin Good part-time guard

• Cleaning the “Prairie Fire” sculpture by Sculpture Services of Colorado

• Hire Security Shredding to eliminate the large amount of disposable materials

• Building Permit for James and Nancy Zwingman

• Proceed with prosecution from dog bite incident

• The following agenda items were discussed:

• Amending the prohibited dog list to exclude Siberian Huskies

• Library Addition

• Purchase of an 8’ snow pusher for the bobcat

• Advertise for swimming pool, summer maintenance and someone to clean the bathrooms at the park

• LB 256 regarding Vacant Property, required permit and fees

• Replace fire hydrant at 1st and Pine Street with one of the newer ones being replaced on main street

• Sheriff’s report-92 hours and 49 minutes and 4-911 calls during January; 81 hours and 44 minutes and 13-911 calls in February

• Impounded dog

• Albright Disposal hired for the community clean-up day on April 24th

• Transfer of funds between accounts at the Bank of Elgin

• Letter received from Kevin Domogalla, District 3 Engineer for the NDOR explaining the resurfacing of Highway 14 in Elgin

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020

Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:55 p.m.

