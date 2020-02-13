Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

February 3, 2020

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The Elgin City Council met as a Board of Equalization for a public hearing and as the Elgin City Council in regular session on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmen present were Duane Miller, Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak and Jim Kittelson.

The following agenda items were approved:

• Approved setting the paving assessment for Street Improvement District 2018-1

• Set the interest rate at 4% on all unpaid assessment for a period of 15 years

• Resolution 2020-1 setting the paving assessment for Street Improvement District 2018-1 in the amount of $169,850.50 and payable over a 15 year period plus interest rate of 4%. Payment #1becomes delinquent after 50 days from February 3, 2020 or March 24, 2020. All assessments paid within the first 50 days shall bear no interest.

• January regular meeting and public hearing minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 99.53; Great Plains Communications, se, 53.73; Prudential, retirement, 731.25; US Treasury, tax, 2705.26; APEARA, su, 44.41; Dean’s Market, su, 32.11; Brenda Reikofski, se, 130.00; Elgin Review, prnt, 86.61; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 190.48; IIMC, dues, 280.00; NE Nebr Clerks, dues, 40.00; Antelope County Treasurer, tax, 109.12; Payroll, 1906.26

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 6084.08

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1197.94; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.06; Elgin One Stop, su, 577.36; Hometown Station, su, 57.33; Dean’s Market, su, 26.99; Bomgaars, su, 305.98; B’s Enterprises, su, 289.44; Barco, su, 879.40; Rembolt Ludtke, se, 1250.00; ACES, se, 1250.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 100.51; Payroll, 1376.30

WATER: ERPPD, se, 874.48; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.07; Great Plains Communications, se, 45.91; One Call Concepts, se, 3.31; US Post Office, Postage, 25.60; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 95.53; Elgin One Stop, su, 79.96; Holiday Inn, se, 209.90; Sargent Drilling, rpr, 2161.18; Rutjens Const, rpr, 825.28; Don’s Electric, rpr, 153.00; ACES, se, 8350.00; Payroll, 2752.60

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 1140.72; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.43; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 28.59; One Call Concepts, se, 3.31; Midwest Labs, test, 190.05; Payroll, 1057.10

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 147.01; Great Plains Communications, se, 57.83; APPEARA, su, 44.41; Black Hills Energy, se, 429.49; Midwest Automatic Fire Sprinkler; rpr, 1461.80

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4725.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 56.12; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Black Hills Energy, se, 21.91; Ne Dept of Revenue, tax, 5.94

PARK: ERPPD, se, 1213.60; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 221.45; Payroll, 319.22

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 66.19; Amazon, bks, 288.36; Great Plains Communications, se, 177.97; Black Hills Energy, se, 95.31; B.Bode, su, 33.40; Center Point, bk, 175.00; Woman’s Day, bk, 10.00; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 28.35

RESCUE SERVICE: EMS Billing, se, 206.82; Stryker, se, 364.23; Elgin Pharmacy, su, 618.12; Football winners, 400.00

• Contract with Complete Pest Elimination for mosquito spraying at the cost of $3040

• Requesting bids for 2 transport loads of CRS-2P armor coat oil

• Purchasing an 8’ snow pusher for the bobcat for $1350.00

• Purchasing a washing machine from Danko Emergency Equipment for the fire hall for $8,159.00

• Building Permit for Cordell Waterbury

• Charging $50 per hour for use of bobcat

• Purchasing two loads of red rock

• Set April 24, 2020 as community clean-up day

• City Attorney to draft an amendment to the dog ordinance regarding certified service dogs and certified drug dogs

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Sewer Plant repairs

• Library Addition

• Advertise for summer pool and maintenance help

• Need for opening another account at the Bank of Elgin

• Repairs and upkeep on generator at fire hall

• Increase rate in Great Plains Communications Cable TV

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

PUBLISH: February 12, 2020

ZNEZ