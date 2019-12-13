Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

December 2, 2019

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmen present were Duane Miller, Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak and Jim Kittelson.

The following agenda items were approved:

November regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 94.60; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.27; Prudential, retirement, 680.36; US Treasury, tax, – 2503.12; APEARA, su, 44.41; Dean’s Market, su, 14.18; Brenda Reikofski, se, 97.50; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell and Henderson, se, 350.00; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Nationwide, ins, 100.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 146.09; Payroll, 6880.22

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 6265.32

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1172.97; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.12; Elgin One Stop, su, 193.61; Dean’s Market, su, 24.41; Bomgaars, su, 122.15; Corner Service, rprs, 183.50; -Black Hills Energy, se, 82.21; Elgin Machine, se, 64.50; B’s Enterprises, su, 710.00; Payroll, 1294.84

WATER: ERPPD, se, 694.08; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.13; Great Plains Communications, se, 46.45; One Call Concepts, se, 5.35; US Post Office, Postage, 25.60; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1930.47; NE Dept of Health Lab, test, 336.00; Utilites Section, class, 95.00; NeRWA, class, 375.00; NeDEQ, loan, 12575.69; NE Power Pool, se, 2013.00; Precision Repair, su, 2.03; Bank of Elgin, return check, 110.31; Payroll, 2589.61

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 979.50; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.97; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 597.10; One Call Concepts, se, 5.35; Midwest Labs, test, 190.05; NeDEQ, loan, 3364.88; Payroll, 986.12

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 160.30; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.37; APPEARA, su, 44.41; Black Hills Energy, se, 192.61; Fyr-Tek, su, 375.00

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4711.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 57.11; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Black Hills Energy, se, 31.91; Elgin One Stop, su, 17.48

PARK: ERPPD, se, 290.47; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 147.05; Payroll, 308.71

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 57.90; Amazon, bks, 197.63; Great Plains Communications, se, 128.11; Elgin Review, su, 35.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 77.02; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 28.35

RESCUE SERVICE: Elgin One Stop, fuel, 114.03; Precision Repairs, rprs, 79.80; K Schindler, ex, 267.43; EMS Billing, se, 68.97; Football winners, 200.00

• The purchase agreement signed by Jeannette Meis

• Resolution 2019-4-A resolution declaring that the it is the intent of the City to levy special assessments against property located in street improvement District No. 2018-1 and giving notice of a public hearing on January 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

• The City paying an additional 20% of the individual home owners assessments

• Adjourned the regular meeting at 8:00 and Opened the Reorganizational Meeting at 8:01

• Mike Dvorak as Council President

• Resolution 2019-5-Setting appointments and committees for 2020

• Resolution 2019-6-signing the year end certification of City Street Superintendent

• Building Permit-Bill Alderson

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Tabled Sewer Plant repairs

• Tabled Library Addition

• Advertising invitation to bid for water line project

• Charging a Lodging Tax at the campground

• Salting of City Streets when needed

• Vehicles parked on streets during snow removal

• Fire Hydrant Repairs at 1st and Pine Street

• Sheriff’s Report-Deputy Keetle graduates December 20th and then will start on the list of unlicensed and prohibited dogs

• Early trash pickup on November 26th

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:20 p.m.

PUBLISH: December 11, 2019

ZNEZ