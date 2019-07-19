Proceedings — Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

July 1, 2019

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. .

Councilmen present were Duane Miller, Mike Dvorak and Jim Kittelson. Don Mackel was absent.

The following agenda items were approved:

June regular meeting minutes, and special meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 97.42; Great Plains Communications, se, 53.38; Prudential, retirement, 628.69; US Treasury, tax, 3846.20; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 1010.69; APPEARA, su, 43.30; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 113.16; V. Miller, ex, 23.98; Elgin Review, print, 419.74; Albion News, print, 96.00; Brenda Reikofski, se, 45.50 Dean’s Market, su, 10.92; The Glass Edge, Inc., se, 47.08; Payroll, 2708.76

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 3542.25

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1263.25; Verizon Wireless, su, 56.45; Elgin One Stop, su, 101.08; Black Hills Energy, se, 53.95; Corner Service, rprs, 280.38; HomeTown Station, su, 454.33; Asphalt & Concrete Materials, mat, 4173.60; Albracht Disposal Service, maint, 792.74; B & S concrete, LLC, mat, 12074.00; Jerry’s Feed Service, su, 12.50; Antelope County Clerk, lien, 10.00; Payroll, 1178.88

WATER: ERPPD, se, 791.88; Verizon Wireless, su, 56.45; Great Plains Communications, se, 45.56; US Post Office,

Postage, 25.60; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 317.64; NE Health Lab, test, 299.00; US Post Office, su, 46.67; Payroll, 1252.33

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 1071.69; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.08; Dept of Revenue, tax, 128.10; Dakota Pump, repair, 8242.40; K & T Central Plains Plumbing, se, 182.50; Midwest Labs, test, 317.53; US Post Office, su, 46.67; Midwest Labs, test, 451.03; payroll, 484.95

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 142.05; Great Plains Communications, se, 57.48; APPEARA, su, 43.30; Black Hills Energy, se, 123.53

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4833.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 438.19; Black Hills Energy, se, 895.42; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 79.33; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Great Plains, se, 57.61; Bomgaars, su, 44.67; In The Swim, su, 1663.89; Love Signs, se, 165.00; Dean’s Market, su, 10.76; Elgin Review, print, 462.00; Randy Scholl, su, 15.00; Dvorak Construction, maint, 565.00; Payroll, 5367.39

PARK: ERPPD, se, 222.19; ArborView Farms, su, 229.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 95.50; Payroll, 141.20

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 60.84; Amazon, bks, 258.27; Jeff Quinn, se, 375.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 52.12; Great Plains Communications, se, 120.02; Magnolia, bks, 15.00; Payroll, 1134.86

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 78.46; Elgin One Stop, su, 138.34

Proceed with curb, gutter, and sidewalk improvements

Painting and Repairs to Water Tower in the amount of $110,000.00

Tabled any action on Ordinance 652

Suspend reading of Ordinance 653 on three different days

Ordinance 653, ordinance regarding the disposal of grass clippings and yard waste on city streets

Proposal for crack filling in the amount of $13,888.00

Entered into closed session at 8:45

Reconvened in open session at 8:56

Offered $15,000.00 to Jeannette Meis for her property

Tabled on any action on Deputy Clerk appointment

Building permits: Peggy Schneider

The following agenda items were discussed:

Paving of Beech Street

Red Cross lessons and ticket sales

Paint chipping on the bottom of pool

Repairs to pump at pool

Tree plaques at the park

Tree Dump

Draining of Water Tower

Pump at sewer plant

Patching of potholes

Bridge railing at sewer plant

Collection of 4.58 tons at Community Cleanup

Work Comp Audit

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, Aug 5, 2019

Regular Meeting adjourned at 9:15 p.m.

