Proceedings — Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Special Meeting

June 24, 2019

The Elgin City Council met for a meeting on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Elgin City Hall. Notice of said meeting had been posted at three places, namely, U.S. Post Office, Dean’s Market, and the Elgin City Hall, as prescribed by law.

The purpose of said meeting was to conduct job interviews and act on application to sell fireworks.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmen present were Duane Miller, Jim, Kittelson, and Don Mackel. Arriving at 7:41 was Councilman Dvorak. Mackel left at 7:35 p.m.

Also present was City Clerk Miller.

The Council conducted three interviews. Following the interviews, no action was taken.

The Council reviewed an application to sell fireworks from Mark Burenheide.

Following discussion, a motion was made by Kittelson to approve the application. A second to the motion was made by Miller.

All members voted aye and the motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Elgin City Council, Mayor Schmitt declared the meeting adjourned.

The meeting ended at 8:45 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Vicki Miller

PUBLISH: July 3, 2019

