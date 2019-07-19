Proceedings — Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Special Meeting

June 17, 2019

The Elgin City Council met to conduct interviews for the deputy clerk positions. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.

Councilmen present were Mike Dvorak, Don Mackel, Jim Kittelson, and Duane Miller.

City Clerk Vicki S. Miller was also present.

The Council conducted two interviews. Following the interviews, no action was taken.

The meeting ended at 6:40 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Vicki Miller

PUBLISH: July 3, 2019

