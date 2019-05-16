Proceedings — Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL
Proceedings
May 6, 2019
The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. .
Councilmen present were Duane Miller, Don Mackel and Mike Dvorak. Jim Kittelson was absent.
The following agenda items were approved:
• April regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.
GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 99.90; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.03; Prudential, retirement, 650.80; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 69.76; US Treasury, tax, 2462.18; APPEARA, su, 68.03; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 210.85; V. Miller, ex, 58.27; Eakes, su, 79.98; CORE, due, 200.00; Elgin Public Schools, licenses, 1115.00; Northeast Development District, dues, 846.08; Payroll, 1850.67
SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2146.85
STREET: ERPPD, se, 1195.71; Verizon Wireless, su, 56.45; Elgin One Stop, su, 259.86; Black Hills Energy, se, 114.80; Corner Service, rprs, 1229.83; HomeTown Station, su, 189.59; Koinzan Enterprise, su, 48.75; Pollock Redi Mix, su, 461.28; R. Henn, phone, 60.00; Sapp Bros, su, 73.22; US Post Office, su, 2.35; Payroll, 1820.38
WATER: ERPPD, se, 917.24; Verizon Wireless, su, 56.45; Great Plains Communications, se, 45.09; US Post Office, su, 51.20; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 44.85; NE Health Lab, test, 66.00; NE Rural Water, dues, 150.00; One Call Concepts, se, 13.88; R.Henn, phone, 60.00; Payroll, 3640.76
SEWER: ERPPD, se, 1006.21; Great Plains Communications, se, 49.23; Midwest Labs, Test, 201.05; Dept of Revenue,
tax, 18.76; One Call Concepts, se, 13.88; Hoefer Irrigation, rprs, 178.84; Payroll, 1396.73
FIRE: ERPPD, se, 145.84; Great Plains Communications, se, 56.01; APPEARA, su, 68.02; Black Hills Energy, se, 452.96; Elgin Insurance Services, ins, 11023.00
POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00
TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4819.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00
POOL: ERPPD, se, 72.58; Black Hills Energy, se, 31.91; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 29.75; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79
PARK: ERPPD, se, 74.37; Dean’s Market, su, 20.02; DJ Lawn Service, su, 585.00; Payroll, 423.64
LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 59.95; Amazon, bks, 358.78; Black Hills Energy, se, 124.40; Great Plains Communications, se, 118.55; Biblionix, se, 800.00; Magnolia, mag, 20.00; Payroll, 1134.84
YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 28.35
• Renewal of City’s insurance with Elgin Insurance Services
• Special Designated Permit for Boomerangs on Friday, May 31, 2019
• Suspend the reading on Ordinance 651 on three different days
• Ordinance 651-An Ordinance Providing for the issuance of street improvement bond anticipation notes.
• Outside area at KC Hall to be added to their liquor license
• City Attorney to write a letter to Jeannette Meis with a counter offer for her property
• Provide $1,500.00 of sales tax funds to the Elgin Baseball Boosters for equipment
• Elgin Public Schools to install a parking lot and sidewalk on City property east of water tower
• Advertise for Deputy City Clerk
• Community clean-up day will be Friday, May 10th from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
• Building permits: Randy Eisenhauer, Steve Heithoff and Dave Henn
• Circus to be held at ballfield July 25th
• May 27, 2019 as opening date of pool
The following agenda items were discussed:
• Tabled action on plans and specs for water line
• Changes to Ordinance 652 draft
• Condition of property located at 311 Cedar Street
• Starting date for summer help
• Park bathrooms
• March Sheriff’s Report—88 hours and 41 minutes and 6-911 calls
• Easement for ballfield
• Installation of shade structures
• Repairs to Westridge Drive
• Pool sign completion
• Office closed Monday, May 13th
• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019
Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:55 p.m.
