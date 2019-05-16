Proceedings — Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

May 6, 2019

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. .

Councilmen present were Duane Miller, Don Mackel and Mike Dvorak. Jim Kittelson was absent.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• April regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 99.90; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.03; Prudential, retirement, 650.80; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 69.76; US Treasury, tax, 2462.18; APPEARA, su, 68.03; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 210.85; V. Miller, ex, 58.27; Eakes, su, 79.98; CORE, due, 200.00; Elgin Public Schools, licenses, 1115.00; Northeast Development District, dues, 846.08; Payroll, 1850.67

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2146.85

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1195.71; Verizon Wireless, su, 56.45; Elgin One Stop, su, 259.86; Black Hills Energy, se, 114.80; Corner Service, rprs, 1229.83; HomeTown Station, su, 189.59; Koinzan Enterprise, su, 48.75; Pollock Redi Mix, su, 461.28; R. Henn, phone, 60.00; Sapp Bros, su, 73.22; US Post Office, su, 2.35; Payroll, 1820.38

WATER: ERPPD, se, 917.24; Verizon Wireless, su, 56.45; Great Plains Communications, se, 45.09; US Post Office, su, 51.20; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 44.85; NE Health Lab, test, 66.00; NE Rural Water, dues, 150.00; One Call Concepts, se, 13.88; R.Henn, phone, 60.00; Payroll, 3640.76

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 1006.21; Great Plains Communications, se, 49.23; Midwest Labs, Test, 201.05; Dept of Revenue,

tax, 18.76; One Call Concepts, se, 13.88; Hoefer Irrigation, rprs, 178.84; Payroll, 1396.73

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 145.84; Great Plains Communications, se, 56.01; APPEARA, su, 68.02; Black Hills Energy, se, 452.96; Elgin Insurance Services, ins, 11023.00

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4819.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 72.58; Black Hills Energy, se, 31.91; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 29.75; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 74.37; Dean’s Market, su, 20.02; DJ Lawn Service, su, 585.00; Payroll, 423.64

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 59.95; Amazon, bks, 358.78; Black Hills Energy, se, 124.40; Great Plains Communications, se, 118.55; Biblionix, se, 800.00; Magnolia, mag, 20.00; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 28.35

• Renewal of City’s insurance with Elgin Insurance Services

• Special Designated Permit for Boomerangs on Friday, May 31, 2019

• Suspend the reading on Ordinance 651 on three different days

• Ordinance 651-An Ordinance Providing for the issuance of street improvement bond anticipation notes.

• Outside area at KC Hall to be added to their liquor license

• City Attorney to write a letter to Jeannette Meis with a counter offer for her property

• Provide $1,500.00 of sales tax funds to the Elgin Baseball Boosters for equipment

• Elgin Public Schools to install a parking lot and sidewalk on City property east of water tower

• Advertise for Deputy City Clerk

• Community clean-up day will be Friday, May 10th from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

• Building permits: Randy Eisenhauer, Steve Heithoff and Dave Henn

• Circus to be held at ballfield July 25th

• May 27, 2019 as opening date of pool

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Tabled action on plans and specs for water line

• Changes to Ordinance 652 draft

• Condition of property located at 311 Cedar Street

• Starting date for summer help

• Park bathrooms

• March Sheriff’s Report—88 hours and 41 minutes and 6-911 calls

• Easement for ballfield

• Installation of shade structures

• Repairs to Westridge Drive

• Pool sign completion

• Office closed Monday, May 13th

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019

Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:55 p.m.

PUBLISH: May 15, 2019

ZNEZ