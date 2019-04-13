Proceedings — Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

April 1, 2019

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. .

Councilmen present were Duane Miller, Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak and Jim Kittelson.

The following agenda items were approved:

• March regular meeting minutes, Public Hearing minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 96.40; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.03; Prudential, retirement, 674.61; US Treasury, ax, 2558.06; APPEARA, su, 43.30; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 272.32; B Reikofski, se, 97.50; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1013.26; Dean’s Market, su, 22.06; Elgin Review, print, 463.40; V. Miller, su, 234.25; Eakes, su, 300.39; Notary Public Underwriters, su, 96.00; Payroll, 1850.69

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 1596.38

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1204.40; Verizon Wireless, su, 56.47; Elgin One Stop, su, 275.76; Black Hills Energy, se, 166.35; Corner Service, rprs, 772.43; HomeTown Station, su, 105.48; Elgin Equipment, su, 140.80; Barco, su, 1424.24; ACES, se, 14500.00; Elgin Review, prnt, 217.16; Complete Pest Elimination, se, 3040.00; Payroll, 1299.28

WATER: ERPPD, se, 955.50; Verizon Wireless, su, 56.47; Great Plains Communications, se, 45.09; US Post Office, su, 83.94; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 281.96; NE Health Lab, test, 1028.00; Betts Account, return, 100.00; Comfort Inn, se, 299.85; Elgin Review, prnt, 469.89; Payroll, 2598.55

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 1065.64; Great Plains Communications, se, 49.23; Midwest Labs, Test, 182.75; Dept of Revenue, tax, 117.94; Bauer Welding, rprs, 130.00; US Post Office, su, 58.33; Payroll, 1000.53

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 174.18; Great Plains Communications, se, 56.01; APPEARA, su, 43.30; Black Hills Energy, se, 690.52; V.Miller, su, 25.56; Travelers, ins, 3115.00

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00; JP Cooke Co, su, 69.60

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4752.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; US Post Office, su, 58.33

POOL: ERPPD, se, 53.80; Black Hills Energy, se, 16.15; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 74.16; Payroll, 298.74

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 63.88; Amazon, bks, 217.12; Black Hills Energy, se, 167.82; Great Plains Communications, se, 118.55; Dianne Gunderson, su, 111.89; Barbara Bode, ex, 24.53; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 28.35

• Awarding the Beech Street Paving contract to A & R Construction for $293,463.82.

• Contract with St. Boniface Ball Field Association for use of the ballfield.

• Authorized ACES to proceed with the water line bids.

• Easement for use of 4th Street, 5th Street and alley at the ball field.

• Liquor License change of Jacci J. Lopez as manager at Elgin One Stop

• Ashton Evans to mow and weed eating for the summer of 2019

• Bid from Sta-bilt Construction for 7000 gallons of CRS-2P armor coat oil at $3.25 per gallon. Total, $22,750.00

• $.25 per hour more for all returning summer employees

• Community clean-up day will be Friday, May 10th from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

• Draft ordinance prohibiting facilities in City Limits to be used as holding pens

• Improvements to the library by librarians

• Correction to March regular meeting minutes

• Transfer $14,500.00 from sales tax fund to street fund

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Draining Pool and no cracks were found

•Problem with break up on the edges of West Ridge Drive and Moccasin Street

• The aluminum around the sewer plant

• Sweeping the dirty streets

• Hole by storm sewer drain at 2nd and Beech

• February Sheriff’s Report—87 hours and 51 minutes and 6-911 calls

• Appreciation of everyone helping clean up City

• Flooding issues

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019

Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:26 p.m.

