Proceedings — Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Liquor License Hearing

December 13, 2018

Mayor Schmitt called the liquor license hearing to order at 12:01 p.m. and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmen present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Don Mackel and Duane Miller.

Also present was Vicki S. Miller.

The Council reviewed the liquor license application from Gary Hoefer, dba Boomerangs.

There was no public opinion either written or oral.

Following review of the application, a motion was made by Miller to approve the application. A second to the motion was made by Kittelson. Roll call vote: Ayes; Dvorak, Mackel, Kittelson and Miller. Nays; none. There being for aye and no nays, Mayor Schmitt declared the motion passed.

There being no further business to come before the Elgin City Council, Mayor Schmitt declared the hearing adjourned. The meeting ended at 12:15 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Vicki S. Miller

PUBLISH: December 19, 2018

ZNEZ