Proceedings — Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

July 2, 2018

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, July 2, 2018, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Due to the absence of Mayor Schmitt, the meeting was called to order by Mike Dvorak, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak, Duane Miller and Jim Kittelson.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

June regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 123.10; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.91; Fitzgerald, Vetter & Temple, se, 350.00; Jeanette Meis, se, 125.00; Prudential, retirement, 630.76; US Treasury, tax, 3963.92; Elgin Review, prnt, 49.09; APPEARA, su, 44.16; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 86.32; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 106.55; Dean’s Market, su, 32.21; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 1021.25; One Office Solutions, su, 449.00; Payroll, 2304.57

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 1918.91

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1152.60; Verizon Wireless, su, 56.45; Elgin One Stop, su, 138.38; Black Hills Energy, se, 35.09; Home Town Station, su, 166.37; Central Valley Ag, su, 5.63; Bomgaars, su, 42.99; Sapp Bros, su, 57.86; Asphalt & Concrete Materials, su, 4100.42; Corner Service & Tire, su, 144.95; Albracht Disposal Service, su, 796.08; Elgin Equipment & Machine Co, se, 20.00; Payroll.1234.48

WATER: ERPPD, se, 837.61; Verizon Wireless, su, 56.46; Great Plains Communications, se, 44.97; One Call Concepts, se, 11.13; Jim Kittelson, se, 250.00; Elgin Body & Glass, se, 150.00; Central Valley Ag, se, 652.16; US Post Office, su, 24.70; Dept of Revenue, tax, 328.45; Dean’s Market, su, 9.38; NE Public Health Lab, test, 190.00; Payroll, 2468.96

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 813.74; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.89; Midwest Labs, Test, 268.03; Dept of Revenue, tax, 129.45; One Call Concepts, se, 11.13; USA Blue Book, su, 140.24; Sapp Bros, se, 1.00; Payroll, 596.11

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 135.91; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.89; APPEARA, su, 44.16; Black Hills Energy, se, 124.68; Antelope County Treasurer, title, 10.00

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2, 700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4725.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 348.57; Black Hills Energy, se, 362.15; Great Plains Communications, se, 61.95; Grainger, su, 31.60; In The Swim, su, 210.95; Love Signs, se, 2422.57; Pollock Redi; Mix, se, 219.00; Central Valley Ag, su, 41.41; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 180.90; Elgin Review, prnt, 409.00; Dean’s Market, su, 4.98; Payroll, 6456.17

PARK: ERPPD, se, 528.81; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 218.41; Koinzan Enterprises, se, 125.43;

Payroll, 287.54

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 63.21; Amazon, bks, 71.46; Black Hills Energy, se, 38.31; Great Plains Communications, se, 124.45; Dianne Gunderson, su, 83.97; Barbara Bode, su, 25.81; Payroll, 1134.86

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 85.08; Central Valley Ag, su, 93.60

Central Valley Ag constructing two 74’3” bins, infringing on 6 foot setback, and new scale

Inter-local agreement with Antelope County and Antelope County Library Association

New contract with Bud’s Sanitary Service LLC

The following agenda items were discussed:

Placing washer and dryers on Antelope County Exchange

Problems with cutter and transducer at the Sewer plant

Status of unlicensed dog issue

Installing gutters on new well house

Cleaning of public bathrooms and showers

Red Cross lessons

Adjustment to autofill

Vacuum problems at pool

Possible closing of pool in July due to lack of personnel

Pool closed 4th of July evening hours

Drainage along Beech Street from 1st to 2nd Street

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, August 6, 2018

Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:10 p.m.

