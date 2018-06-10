Proceedings — Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

May 7, 2018

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, May 7, 2018, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak, Duane Miller and Jim Kittelson.

The following agenda items were approved:

• April regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 89.27; Great Plains Communications, se, 53.22; Fitzgerald, Vetter & Temple, se, 350.00; Jeanette Meis, se, 125.00; Prudential, retirement, 656.85; US Treasury, tax, 2495.92; Elgin Review, prnt, 191.78; APPEARA, su, 69.26; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 209.17; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 30.29; Dean’s Market, su, 6.36; Almquist, Maltzahn, Galloway, Luth, se, 6825.00; CORE, dues, 200.00; Elgin Public Schools, licenses, 890.00; NEDD, dues, 839.47; Walt’s Computer, su, 1000.00; Elgin Ins. Services, ins, 23699.00; Payroll, 1819.05

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 1769.98; Fire Fund; 50,000.00

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1185.21; Verizon Wireless, su, 56.45; Elgin One Stop, su, 121.13; Black Hills Energy, se, 113.85; Home Town Station, su, 138.89; Corner Service, rprs, 265.21; ACES, se, 1250.00; Bauer Welding, rprs, 97.50; Sapp Bros, su, 166.03; R.Henn, cell, 60.00; DJ Lawn Service, su, 580.00; CVA, su, 1.88; Hubel Iron, su, 379.27; Payroll, 1852.35

WATER: ERPPD, se, 859.49; Verizon Wireless, su, 56.46; Great Plains Communications, se, 46.28; NE Health Lab, test, 101.00; D Poulsen, ex, 21.79; One Call Concepts, se, 5.87; CVA, su, 15.69; NeRWA, dues, 75.00; Sargent Drilling, su, 1343.32; R.Henn, cell, 60.00; US Post Office, su, 49.40; Dept of Revenue, tax, 30.65; Payroll, 3704.69

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 1017.38; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.42; Midwest Labs, Test, 205.55; Dept of Revenue, tax, 10.64; One Call Concepts, se, 5.86; Jerry’s Feed, ex, 5.00; NeRWA, dues, 75.00; Payroll, 1421.68

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 148.24; Great Plains Communications, se, 57.20; APPEARA, su, 69.25; Black Hills nergy, se, 468.00; Elgin Ins Services, ins, 10157.00; EVFD, su, 50,000.00

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00; US Post Office, su, 13.40

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4671.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 30.14; Black Hills Energy, se, 34.01

PARK: ERPPD, se, 433.83; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 24.69; Bomgaars, su, 569.85; Mike Schmitt, su, 36.17; CVA, Su, 4.99; John Root, refund, 160.00; Payroll, 430.66

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 65.38; Amazon, bks, 237.49; Black Hills Energy, se, 130.84; Great Plains Communications, se, 109.81; Dianne Gunderson, su, 213.45; Consumer Report, sub, 26.00; Barb Bode, su, 243.09; Biblionx, su, 800.00; Walt’s Computer, su, 239.99; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: St. Boniface Ball Field Asso, rent, 3,000.00; ERPPD, se, 24.94

• Insurance Renewals-General and Fire

• Closing Oak Street for car show, September 9, 2018

• Young & Lively Craft Fair and use of tennis courts, September 9, 2018

• $1,500.00 of sales tax funds to Elgin Baseball Boosters

• Lacy Vanis to Elgin Rescue Service

• Mayor Schmitt proclaimed May as Mental Health Month in Elgin

• Giving Keith Heithoff until May 27th to pick-up bridge planks or $150.00 will be charged for delivery

• Closing alley behind Boomerangs for Vetch Days Events-May 31st, June 1st & 2nd

• Special Designated Permit for EKG-Bull-A-Rama

• Closing 1st Street from Maple to Pine for Bull-A-Rama

• Special Designated Permit for Vetch Days events

• Set May 27, 2018 as pool opening date

• An increase on $.25 for returning full time pool personnel

• Building Permits: Jolene Koenig and Michael Becker

• New door at well house at the cost of $645.00

The following agenda items were discussed:

• No results on court case

• Reminder on Community Clean Up Day May 10th

• Remaining pool expenses

• Sheriff’s Report—117 hours, 15 minutes and 1-911 call for March and 105 hours, 24 minutes and 5-911 calls for April

• Writing down anything the Council sees that needs to be done

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, June 4, 2018.

Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:45 p.m.

PUBLISH: May 16, 2018

