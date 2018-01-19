Proceedings — Elgin City Council

Elgin City Council

Proceedings

January 2, 2018

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Mayor Schmitt called the Reorganizational Meeting to order at 7:35 p.m.

Council members present were Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak and Duane Miller. Jim Kittelson arrived at 7:35 p.m.

The following agenda items were approved:

• December regular meeting minutes, reorganizational meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 87.90; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.18; Fitzgerald, Vetter & Temple, se, 350.00; Jeanette Meis, se, 75.00; Prudential, retirement, 635.52; US Treasury, tax, 3362.86; Elgin Review, prnt, 99.63; Dean’s Market, su, 207.98; APPEARA, su, 44.16; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 192.26; IIMC, Dues, 185.00; Neligh News & Leader, fee, 500.00; Kittleson Home Repair, rprs, 425.00; NE Dept of Revenue, Tax, 868.86; V.Miller, su, 649.65; Payroll, 2221.10

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2672.25

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1166.95; Verizon Wireless, su, 55.45; Elgin One Stop, su, 215.37; Black Hills Energy, se, 100.23; Home Town Station, su, 135.12; Elgin Review, ad, 36.00; Payroll, 1220.02

WATER: ERPPD, se, 756.00; Verizon Wireless, su, 55.46; Great Plains Communications, se, 44.25; NE Health Lab, test, 268.00; MunicipalSupply Inc, su, 1777.76; CVA, su, 58.47; Electrical Engineering, su, 133.12;

US Post Office, su, 69.09; Dept of Revenue, tax, 446.11; League Utilities Section, class, 85.00; V.Miller, ex, 11.77; Rutjen’s Construction, se, 1330.65; Elgin Review, su, 49.50; Antelope County Clerk, se, 20.00; GIS Workshop, se, 14132.50; One Call Concepts, se, 1.32; Payroll, 2440.03

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 947.31; Great Plains Communications, se, 48.39; One Call Concepts, se, 1.32; Midwest Labs,

Test, 182.75; Dept of Revenue, tax, 130.15; US Post Office, su, 45.33; Payroll, 935.20

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 131.15; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.17; APPEARA, su, 44.16; Black Hills nergy, se, 336.19

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2, 700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4941.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; US Post Office, su, 45.33

POOL: ERPPD, se, 32.06; Black Hills Energy, se, 33.69; Christiansen Construction, se, 15, 000.00

PARK: ERPPD, se, 82.79; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 5.59; Payroll, 284.81

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 61.68; Amazon, bks, 371.75; Black Hills Energy, se, 98.75; Great Plains Communications, se, 107.57; Payroll, 1134.84

• Design for sign at pool

• Additional claims from Vicki Miller for $649.65 out of general fund for payroll update

• Building Permits:

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Parking Lot at Pool

• Walking path at Elgin Public Schools and research for grant funds

• Easement for property at well house

• Old Water Well 77-1

• Sewer Plant

• Tree Dump

• Sheriff’s report: October 95 hours and 45 minutes with 7-911 calls, November 112 hours and 2 minutes with 2-911 calls.

• Possible increase in tapping fees for water and sewer

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, February 5, 2018

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:15 p.m.

