Proceedings of the Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

December 4, 2017

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, December 4, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Mayor Schmitt called the Reorganizational Meeting to order at 7:48 p.m.

Council members present were Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson and Duane Miller.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• November regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 82.31; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.75; Fitzgerald, Vetter & Temple, se, 350.00; Jeanette Meis, se, 75.00; Prudential, retirement, 633.95; US Treasury, tax, 2564.50; Elgin Review, prnt, 45.41; Dean’s Market, su, 31.38; APPEARA, su, 44.16; Eakes Office, su, 12.88; Nationwide, ins, 250.00; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 115.44; Payroll, 6803.94

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2891.97

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1151.74; Verizon Wireless, su, 55.45; Elgin One Stop, su, 228.50; Black Hills Energy, se, 57.29; Elgin Equipment, su, 27.00; Sapp Bros, su, 117.48; Kayton International, rent, 1959.00; Seda Land, se, 297.50; Koinzan Enterprises, su, 48.75; Dean’s Market, su, 23.10; Bomgaars, su, 95.38; Corner Service, parts, 260.90; B & S Concrete, rprs, 2282.00; Beckman Lumber, su, 71.40; Neligh Auto, parts, 20.76; Elgin Review, ad, 36.00; Payroll, 1168.68

WATER: ERPPD, se, 529.96; Verizon Wireless, su, 55.46; Great Plains Communications, se, 43.81; NE Health Lab, test, 254.40; Municipal Power Pool, fee, 667.67; US Post Office, su, 71.35; Dept of Revenue, tax, 2338.51; Sargent Drilling, se, 73751.25; NE Rural Water, class, 375.00; Hawkins, su, 246.00; GIS Workshop, se, 6220.00; NE DEQ, loan, 3344.16; One Call Concepts, se, 7.74; Payroll, 2337.36

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 874.54; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.95; One Call Concepts, se, 7.74; Municipal Power Pool, fee, 667.66; NE DEQ, loan, 3408.42; NE Wastewater Operators, fee, 30.00; Dept of Revenue, tax, 617.18; Payroll, 887.74

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 127.63; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.73; APPEARA, su, 44.16; Black Hills Energy, se, 192.60

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00; Beckman Lumber, rent, 150.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4927.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; Municipal Power Pool, fee, 667.67

POOL: ERPPD, se, 40.65; Black Hills Energy, se, 33.69

PARK: ERPPD, se, 75.37; Payroll, 280.95

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 54.15; Amazon, bks, 189.23; Black Hills Energy, se, 68.01; Great Plains Communications, se, 11.27; Dianne Gunderson, ex, 64.49; Payroll, 1134.84

• Allowing sales tax funds in the amount of $60,000.00 to purchase new bunker gear for the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department

• Bid from Sargent Drilling to ready water well #77-1 for emergency use only in the amount of $6,439.03

• Mike Dvorak as Council President

• Resolution 2017-4, a resolution setting appointments, committees and boards for 2018

• Pool Pass prices for 2018–$100.00 Family pass (Immediate Family ONLY), Individual pass $70.00 and daily admission $3.00 for everyone 3 years and older.

• Set Tuesday, January 2, 2018 as the date for the next regular meeting

• Additional claims from the Elgin Review and Mayor and Council annual salaries

• Building Permits: Dave Henn and JSMM Farms

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Parking Lot at Pool

• Poured curbing

• Sign at new pool

• Drainage at the County barn

• Culverts on West Beech Street

• Drainage at Pollock Redi-Mix

• WIFI at office

• Snow removal ad in the Elgin Review

• Letters and filing complaints against nuisance property owners

• Doors installed at swimming pool

Next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:47 p.m.

PUBLISH: December 13, 2017

ZNEZ