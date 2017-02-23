Proceedings — Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

February 6, 2017

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, February 6, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. Council members present were Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson and Duane Miller.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• January regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 97.40; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.51; Fitzgerald, Vetter & Temple, se, 399.88; Jeanette Meis, se, 75.00; Prudential, retirement, 878.17; US Treasury, tax, 3505.12; Dean’s Market, su, 46.95; Elgin Review, prnt, 297.15; APPEARA, su, 44.6; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Eakes, su, 8.06; Northeast Clerks’ Asso, Dues, 20.00; IIMC, dues, 160.00; Bank of Elgin, loan, 1000.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 289.74; Payroll, 2321.15

SALES TAX: General Fund, se, 3347.38

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1349.70; Verizon Wireless, su, 14.75; Elgin One Stop, su, 261.96; Central Valley Ag, su, 69.00; Sapp Bros, su, 54.00; Dean’s Market, su, 13.24; Home Town Station, su, 101.65; Corner Service, se, 37.25; Elgin Equipment, su, 5.85; Bomgaars, su, 99.99; Complete Pest Elimination, se, 3040.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 169.22; Payroll, 1249.75, 1183.52

WATER: ERPPD, se, 610.76; Verizon Wireless, su, 14.75; Great Plains Communications, se, 37.97; NE Health Lab, Test, 85.00; Central Valley Ag, su, 9.98; Sapp Bros, su, 1.02; D.Poulsen, ex, 49.19; Holiday Inn, se, 284.85; Sargent Drilling, se, 111057.77; Bank of Elgin, ex, 149.79; US Post Office, su, 69.75; Dept of Revenue,

tax, 100.37; Payroll, 2499.48

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 1122.19; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.71; Dept of Revenue, tax, 40.77; Central Valley Ag, Su, 2.99; Mid West Lab, test, 181.75; DEQ, recertification, 150.00; Payroll, 941.44

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 145.41; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.49; APPEARA, su, 44.16; Bank of Elgin, loan, 3693.42; Black Hills Energy, se, 622.03

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4846.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 445.68; Central Valley Ag, su, 1747.47; Mid State Testing, se, 262.00; NE DHHS, license, 40.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 31.00

PARK: ERPPD, se, 61.75; Payroll, 308.30

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 66.56; Amazon, bks, 97.44; Great Plains Communications, se, 97.19; Black Hills Energy, se, 148.04; Payroll, 1043.54

POOL PROJECT: Christiansen Construction, se, 90729.75; Mechanical Inc, se, 46764.22

• Payment Application #2 from Sargent Drilling for $111,057.77

• Approved City Clerk Vicki Miller as Certification Administrator for Elgin Fire and Rescue regarding tax credits

• Setting March 6, 2017 as the date to hold the One and Six Year Street Hearing

• Contract and prepay to Complete Pest Elimination Inc, for mosquito spraying

• Additional claim from Complete Pest Elimination Inc for $3040.00

• Building permits: None

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Pool Update

• Snow Removal

• City Attorney filing complaint for violations of registration and rabies ordinance

• Need to dig a new hole at the tree site

• Review electrical bills at the campground for camping fee review

• City offices closed February 20th through the 24th.

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, March 6, 2017

Meeting adjourned at 7:55 p.m.

PUBLISH: February 15, 2017

ZNEZ