Proceedings — District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

February 12, 2020 6:30 PM

President Steve Busteeed called the regular February Meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Board members present were Stan Heithoff, Doug Jones, Ron Bode, Todd Heithoff, Lisa Welding, and Steve Busteed. Also present were Superintendent Dan Polk and Principal Greg Wemhoff. President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Lisa Welding motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $408.30; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $176.90; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $614.26; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $613.71; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $60.69, Instru Expense, $37.03; Eakes, Maintenance, $1,143.04; EBSCO, Instru Expense, $634.46; Elgin Body & Glass, Transportation, $405.66; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $57.51, Transportation, $84.99; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,501.65; Elgin Pharmacy, Health Expense, $6.11; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $349.15, Business Expense, $988.75; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $54,641.20, Instru Expense, $28.00, Title Expense, $40.00, Business Expense, $1,444.68; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $256.79; Flenniken Plmbg&Htg, Maintenance, $60.00; GoodLife Counseling, Instru Expense, $1,548.93; GP Communications, Business Expense, $1,532.72; Heithoff, Todd/Melissa, SpEd Expense, $248.40; Hometown Station, Transportation, $516.61; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $2,079.24; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $1,579.80; Kallhoff Electric, Maintenance, $659.97; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $220.50; K&T Central Plains Plmbg, Maintenance, $131.68; Loup Valley Lighting, Maintenance, $618.20; Love Signs, Instru Expense, $252.00; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $180.00; NE Council on Econ Education, Instru Expense, $40.00; NASB, Board Expense, $3,396.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $99.00; Palmer Public School, Instru Expense, $2,700.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $139.30; Protex Central, Maintenance, $186.20; Reimbursement, $1,288.20; rSchoolToday, Instru Expense, $250.00; TMS, Business Expense, $43.20; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $86.15; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $333.30

Total Board Bills: $81,682.28

February Payroll: $212,880.56

Total Board Bills/Payroll: $294,562.84

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

Committee assignments were distributed to the board members. Board goals and supt. transition were discussed.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Trent Ostransky presented on “Newsela” software subscription that can access all different subjects, can change reading level for students and is used K-12 for reading comprehension and writing prompts. Principal Wemhoff reported on the past month’s activities and upcoming activities

Supt. Polk report will be addressed in the action items.

In action items, Doug Jones motioned Ron Bode second to offer Greg Wemhoff a principal contract for 2 years at 3% increase in salary per year. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Lisa Welding motioned, Stan Heithoff second to approve 2020 board goals created at the board retreat in January as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned, Todd Heithoff second to approve a request from TeamMates to use a bus for a TeamMates activity. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Stan Heithoff second to approve purchase of storage shed for $6,100 from Beckman Lumber and dump trailer from Ken’s Trailer for $6,950. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Locker room benches and asphalt items were tabled.

Todd Heithoff motioned, Welding second to approve building a 4-door bus barn with walk-in door for approximately $73,000 by Schmitt Construction. Vote 5-0, Bode abstained, motion carried.

Motion by Doug Jones and second by Stan Heithoff to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 7:52 p.m.

The next meeting will held on March 11, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: February 26, 2020