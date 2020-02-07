Proceedings- District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Special January Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

January 24, 2020

President Busteed called the special January 2020 meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Stan Heithoff, Doug Jones, and Lisa Welding. Todd Heithoff arrived at 10:02 a.m. Also present were Kerri Drueke, Krista Eisenhauer, and Michael Becker.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

The school board held an interview with superintendent candidate, Michael Brockhaus.

The school board held an interview with superintendent candidate, Nick Mumm.

The school board held an interview with superintendent candidate, Adam Fette.

Todd Heithoff motioned to enter closed session to debrief following the interviews for the protection of the public interest and the prevention of needless injury to the reputation of an individual, and if the individual has not requested a public meeting. Ron Bode second. President Busteed restated the motion. Vote 6-0, motion carried. The board entered closed session at 4:12p.m. The board returned to open session at 5:44 p.m. No action taken.

The next special board meeting will be on January 29, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at the EPS Distance Learning Room.

Doug Jones motioned and Todd Heithoff second to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried, vote 6-0. The meeting adjourned at 5:45 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: January 29, 2020

