Proceedings District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

December 11, 2019, 6:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the regular meeting of the Elgin Public School Board to order at 6:31 p.m. Board members present were Todd Heithoff, Steve Busteed, Lisa Welding, Stan Heithoff, Doug Jones, and Ron Bode. Administrators in attendance were Superintendent Dan Polk and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Lisa Welding second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $403.08; Becker, Rachel, Title IIA Expense, $312.60; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $290.25; Capital Tours, Instru Expense, $3,000.00; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,132.45; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $44.38, Instru Expense, $31.59; Decker Equipment, Maintenance, $22.69; Elgin Body & Glass, Transportation, $60.00; Elgin Equipment, Maintenance, $42.50; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $110.62, Instru Expense, $126.40; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,826.79, Instru Expense, $17.25; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $1,218.27, Business Expense, $984.50; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $59,153.70, Instru Expense, $20.50; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $215.78, Instru Expense, $135.48, Business Expense, $1,495.00; GoodLife Counseling, Instru Expense, $1,792.33; GP Communications, Business Expense, $730.94; Heithoff, Todd/Melissa, SpEd Expense, $125.28; HireRight, Transportation, $250.00; Holiday Inn Kearney, Title IIA Expense, $219.90, Instru Expense, $219.90; Hometown Station, Transportation, $716.89; IXL Learning, Instru Expense, $304.00; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $4,121.82; K&T Central Plains Plmbg, Maintenance, $260.91; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $324.12; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $99.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $350.72; Protex Central, Maintenance, $577.49; Rasmussen Mechanical, Maintenance, $6,300.00, Maintenance, $321.70; Reimbursement, $1,166.68; TMS, Business Expense, $43.20; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $183.37; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $299.85

Total Board Bills: $89,051.93

December Payroll: $219,483.99

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $308,535.92

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments. He distributed the results of the School Board Self-Evaluations to all board members.

Principal Wemhoff reported on the activities of the past month and the schedule of activities through the end of the semester.

Supt. Polk reported that track is up next in the uniform rotation. Information on the school improvement process was distributed to all board members.

In action items, discussion was held on the decision of offering Early Retirement Incentives. Stan Heithoff motioned, Ron Bode second to offer one early retirement application this year. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Doug Jones second to approve a 2-year Supt. contract to Dan Polk with a 3% increase in salary each year of the contract. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on summer projects to further investigate. The school board would like to have Supt. Polk to get further information on band uniforms, more storage, a dump trailer, air conditioning for the older buildings, and bus storage.

Further discussion was held on lockdown/lockout procedures.

The next regular board meeting will be on January 15, 2020 at 6:30 PM at the EPS Distance Learning Room.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Jones and seconded by Stan Heithoff. Vote 6-0, motion carried and the meeting adjourned at 7:40 p.m. The EPS School board will hold a yearly board retreat following the regular January meeting in the EPS Distance Learning Room.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: December 18, 2019

