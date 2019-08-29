Proceedings — District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular August Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

August 15, 2019 7:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the Regular August Board Meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Doug Jones, Stan Heithoff, and Todd Heithoff. Absent was Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Dan Polk and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Stan Heithoff motioned, Todd Heithoff second to excuse Lisa Welding from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Doug Jones motioned, Ron Bode second to approve the consent agenda–#5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

ALICAP, Board Expense, $61,093.00; Access Elevator, Maintenance, $541.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $155.84; Beckman Lumber, Maintenance, $54.40; Black Book Depot, Instru Expense, $63.00; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $60.39; Brain Pop, Instru Expense, $2,050.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $50.68; EBSCO, Instru Expense, $5,129.00; ESU #2, Instru Expense, $40.00; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $502.92, Business Expense, $15.00; Elgin Body and Glass, Transportation, $357.42; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $610.32; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $316.97; Elgin Public School, Lunch Fund, $20,000.00; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $75.17, Business Expense $99.60, Business Expense, $101.50; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $80.00; GP Communications, Business Expense, $725.50; Green Thumb, Maintenance, $595.00; Homback, Kelsey, SpEd Expense, $526.80; Hometown Station, Transportation, $225.92; innovative, Business Expense, $537.70; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $125.55; JW Pepper, Instru Expense, $83.00; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $189.00; Koinzan Enterprises, Maintenance, $13.65; Loup Valley Lighting, Instru Expense, $625.25; Midwest Floor Spec, Instru Expense, $420.80; NRSCA, Board Expense, $850.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $88.00; Protex Central, Maintenance, $729.90; Reimbursement, $144.65; Schindler, Louise, SpEd Expense, $392.00; Scholastic, Instru Expense, $126.50; Scholl, Randy, Maintenance, $550.00; SchoolMate, Instru Expense, $647.40; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $866.33; Software Unlimited, Business Expense, $5,250.00; Spieker, Tricia, SpEd Expense, $590.55; Staples, Maintenance, $513.35; Teacher’s Discovery, Instru Expense, $316.64; TMS, Business Expense, $40.50; Vanis, Susan, Business Expense, $500.00; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $130.48; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $299.53; Wells Fargo, Title Expense, $25.00; West Music, Instru Expense, $807.90

Total Board Bills: $108,333.11

August Payroll: $205,796.66

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $314,129.77

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff reported on the start of school and activities thus far in the school year.

Supt. Polk updated the board on budget and summer projects. He reported on a Pope John contract for bus service from Clearwater for a family at $800 per year.

In action items, Todd Heithoff motioned, Stan Heithoff second to approve a transfer of funds in the amount of $20,000 from the General Fund to Lunch Fund. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned, Bode second to approve bid from Mike Pommer as auditor for 2020 in the amount of $6,100. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned and Ron Bode second to approve 2nd reading of NASB recommended policies in relation to unicameral actions/requirements as amended. The policies are: 203.06 Committees, 407.07 Negotiations, 502.01 Resident Students, 507.02 directory Information, 604.11 Citizenship, 702.03 Budget Adoption, 706.01 Purchase Procedures. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on a shade cover for the Eagle’s Nest area. Action item was tabled.

Bode motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve Flenniken’s Plumbing estimate of $2,585 to move the water source for watering the practice field. Vote 5-0, motion carried

Stan Heithoff motioned, Jones second to recognize EEA as the official bargaining group for teacher negotiations. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Under discussion items on agenda was board procedures regarding teacher contracts. Larry Anderson wanted specifics on the procedures and decision making and he spoke at this time.

Todd Heithoff motioned, Bode second to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:17 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be September 11, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room. The Budget Hearing and the Special Hearing to Set the Final Tax Request will be part of the regular meeting.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: August 21, 2019

