Proceedings — District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

January 10, 2018, 6:30 PM

Supt. Dan Polk called the regular January meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Board members present were Steve Busteed, Stan Heithoff, Steve Heithoff, Bob Hoefer, Doug Jones, and Lisa Welding. Administrators present were Superintendent Dan Polk and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Supt. Polk led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” He also reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Mr. Polk asked for nominations for board reorganization. Steve Heithoff nominated Steve Busteed for board president. Doug Jones seconded the motion. Steve Heithoff motioned that nominations cease, Bob Hoefer second and a roll call vote was held. Steve Heithoff, Jones, Stan Heithoff, Hoefer, and Lisa Welding voted yes. Busteed abstained. Motion carried.

President Busteed then took over the meeting and asked for nominations for Vice President. Bob Hoefer nominated Steve Heithoff for the position, Welding second. Stan Heithoff moved that nominations cease, Jones second. Hoefer, Stan Heithoff, Busteed, Jones, and Welding voted yes. Steve Heithoff abstained. Motion carried

Jones then nominated Stan Heithoff for Treasurer and Steve Heithoff seconded the motion. Hoefer moved that nominations cease, Welding second. Roll call vote was taken. Steve Heithoff, Hoefer, Busteed, Welding, and Jones voted yes. Stan Heithoff abstained. Motion carried.

Steve Heithoff nominated Doug Jones for Secretary and Stan Heithoff seconded the nomination. Stan Heithoff moved that nominations cease, Welding second. Roll call vote was taken. Steve Heithoff, Stan Heithoff, Hoefer, Busteed, and Welding voted yes. Doug Jones abstained. Motion carried.

Bob Hoefer motioned and Steve Heithoff seconded to designate the Official Depository of Funds as the Bank of Elgin and/or Great Plains Bank of Petersburg, the Legal Newspaper as the Elgin Review and/or the Elgin Public School Newsletter/Website, the Bus Inspector as Jonny Dodge and Precision Repair, the Superintendent as the Chief Financial officer and the District’s Non-discrimination Compliance Officer and the law firm of KSB School Law as School Attorney. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned and Welding second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $268.00; Beckman Lumber, Maintenance, $288.00; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $213.15; CVA, Maintenance, $145.70, Instru Expense, $34.00; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $835.53; City of Neligh, Maintenance, $10.00; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $91.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $43.64, Instru Expense, $94.90; EBSCO, Instru Expense, $655.79; ESU#8, SpEd Expense, $14,586.93; Elgin Education Association, Instru Expense, $466.12; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,743.69; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $52.16, Business Expense, $595.00; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $800.66; GP Communications, Business Expense, $530.55; Green Thumb Landscaping, Maintenance, $641.07; Hadley-Braithwait, Maintenance, $201.80; Harris School Solutions, Business Expense, $5,226.06; Hiatt School Safety, Maintenance, $250.00; Hometown Station, Transportation, $352.51; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $116.25; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $1,476.16; Keith Hemmer, CPA, Business Expense, $1,800.00; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $420.00; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $590.00; MARC, Maintenance, $358.77; Midwest Floor Spec., Inc., Maintenance, $305.90; Northeast NE Regional Deaf Ed., SpEd Expense, $152.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $88.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $6.78; Rasmussen Mechanical, Maintenance, $424.51; Reimbursement, $1,257.54; Thompson Co., Maintenance, $192.10; TMS, Business Expense, $37.90; US Bank, Instru Expense, $2,462.48; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $797.90; Wells Fargo, Title Expense, $24.40

Total Board Bills: $38,636.95

January Payroll: $208,576.54

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $247,213.49

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

Board member, Steve Heithoff, reminded the board of upcoming board workshops.

Principal Wemhoff presented his report of school activities and then asked the school board to move to the upper floor of the high school building for a presentation by Carter Schindler and Oliver Kuhn. The journalism class students explained the use of technology being used in the audio/video studio. The board then returned to the meeting room.

Supt. Polk reported on water and heating issues that arose over winter break.

In action items, Steve Heithoff motioned and Hoefer second to approve the 2nd reading of policy 204.01 Regular Board Meetings. Meeting time will be set at 6:30 p.m. during December thru March and 7:30 p.m. during April thru November. Meeting date will be the 15th of the month if it falls on a Wed. and otherwise it will be the 2nd Wed. of the month. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on continuing use of current board evaluation and supt. evaluation tools. Also discussed were a possible walking path in conjunction with the City of Elgin, possible purchase of used lift, and possible addition of water line specifically for water pressure for the heating system.

Motion by Welding, second by Hoefer to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye. Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 7:34 p.m.

The School Board Retreat began at 8:09 p.m. and adjourned at 10:53 p.m. Board goals for the coming year were discussed and no action was taken.

The next regular board meeting will be held February 14, 2018 at 6:30 PM at the EPS Distance Learning Room.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: January 17, 2018

